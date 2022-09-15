Abingdon attorney named Virginia Law Foundation Fellow

Attorney Bruce H. Russell, II, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been selected as a Fellow of the Virginia Law Foundation.

The foundation supports projects throughout the commonwealth that facilitate access to justice, promote an appreciation and understanding of the rule of law, and provide law-related education in support of these ideals. Fellows are recognized as leaders in the profession, not just in their practices but in their communities, and comprise a group of more than 600 of the best and brightest legal practitioners, committed to the highest ideals of the law and to the concept of the citizen lawyer.

Nominees are put forth confidentially by their peers, and voted upon by a blue-ribbon panel of distinguished practitioners. Russell will be inducted at the Virginia Bar Association’s annual meeting in Williamsburg this coming January.

Having practiced in his native Southwest Virginia for more than 20 years, most of which he has spent in private practice in his offices in Abingdon, Lebanon, and Tazewell counties, Russell currently serves as president of the Russell County Bar, the 28th Circuit Criminal Defense Bar, and the Virginia Mountain/Valley Lawyers’ Alliance.

He is also on the board of the Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society, sits on the Virginia Bar Association’s Boyd-Graves Commission, and represents the 28th Circuit on the Virginia State Bar Council. He lives in Abingdon, Virginia, with his wife, Shannon, their sons, Clark and Eamon, and their four dogs.