$75 million 'Gateway to Adventure' coming to Exit 407 development in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A new immersive show telling the story of Cherokee Indians serving in World War I is expected to highlight a massive new commercial development in Sevier County.

The Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians Tribal Council approved $75 million for phase one last week for what is being called “The 407: Gateway to Adventure” just off Exit 407 of Interstate 40, according to a written statement.

The Cherokee will work with Puy du Fou, a French firm whose theme park in France draws 2.3 million visitors annually. It will be the firm’s first project in the U.S.

“We are excited to take the first steps towards developing this world-class attraction that will help support our nation economically while creating a new platform to share dimensions of Cherokee history many have never heard,” said Richard French, chairman of the Tribal Council.

The company’s park is the second most-visited theme park in France (trailing only Disneyland Paris) and offers multiple shows, period villages and more than half a dozen on-site resorts — all custom-designed and built with authenticity as a focal point. It has developed similar venues in Europe during the past 10 years.

“This project in Tennessee developed together with the EBCI means a lot for us: It will initiate our presence on the American soil where there are so many great stories to tell. As lovers of history and cultural roots, we are proud and honored to partner with the EBCI Tribe to achieve this goal,” according to Nicolas de Villiers, chairman & artistic director of Puy du Fou.

Plans include an all-new themed spectacle inspired by an authentic and heartbreaking Cherokee story of their heroism in World War 1. This fully immersive walk-through show will take guests on a patriotic and moving journey for the entire family.

“Puy du Fou is known around the world for transporting guests back in time to feel firsthand the excitement and drama of historical moments. This unique attraction promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience that will make The 407 truly the ‘Gateway to Adventure,’” Richard Sneed, principal chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, said.

It is to be built on 200 acres owned and operated by Kituwah LLC, a wholly owned business subsidiary of the EBCI. The highly anticipated development is located at the primary Tennessee entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which attracts with more than 12 million visitors annually.

OE Experiences, a Knoxville-based experience development company, has represented Kituwah and The 407 globally in search of ideal partners for the entertainment-focused aspects of the development. Last year, Buc-ee’s Family Travel Centers announced it would build the company’s largest location — 74,000 square feet — as part of development at The 407.

Matthew Cross, CEO of OE Experiences, said, “With funding for the project secured, we now focus on the agreements with the development’s stakeholders, including local governments, to ensure this project and the area can support this world-class attraction. This represents an amazing opportunity for two communities, locally and within the EBCI, to be proud of a destination on the cutting edge of the experience economy.”

Additional hotels, restaurants, retail locations and other specialty attractions are expected to be announced later this year.