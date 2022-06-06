650 jobs announced in Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Business leaders and elected officials were in Blountville on Monday for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the new Advanced Call Center Technologies (ACT) facility where the company announced 650 new jobs for locations in Kingsport and Bristol/Blountville.

Bob Rolfe, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, made the announcement, calling it “a great win” in Sullivan County for the company to bring “great, family-wage jobs” to the region.

“We in Tennessee are judged by the brands of the companies that call our state home, and this is a great company,” Rolfe said.

ACT announced 350 jobs for Kingsport and an additional 300 jobs in Blountville.

Founded in 1997, ACT already employs more than 2,000 people in the area through two operations in Johnson City, where the company has had a footprint for two decades. The company needs to hire more than 560 people this month in the Tri-Cities, according to Tiffany Clanton, ACT’s vice president of recruiting.

Sean Dineen, chief people officer at ACT, said the employee-owned company’s growth over the years has had much to do with its operations in Northeast Tennessee.

“We are a rapidly growing customer service company,” Dineen said. “This relationship and partnership we’ve had here in the region is part and parcel to that rapid growth that we’ve seen over the last 20 to 25 years — strong partnerships within the community, a great, skilled workforce and just a welcoming place where people are wanting to come and work and grow.”

With company headquarters in Philadelphia, ACT serves some of the world’s top companies, including Fortune 50 companies, and specializes in “customer experience as a service,” said Zabrina Doerck, chief marketing officer.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable emphasized Monday the rarity of such an announcement.

“In my experience in economic development, announcements like this are few and far between in this country,” Venable said. “Any company that locates here realizes that we are a region, and we are a strong region with a strong work ethic and a strong record of success.”

Rolfe also praised what Sullivan County brings to the table for its residents and employers.

“This northeastern part of our state truly is second to none,” Rolfe said. “The quality of life index … it’s about workforce, it’s about quality of people, it’s about wages, and at the end of the day, it’s about what people do on weekends and their opportunity to enjoy such a great community. The great news is Sullivan County offers all of the above.”