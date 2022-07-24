Lady Equipment to get new name, add services

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Under the guidance of Eric Hicks, who took over ownership of Lady Equipment Co. from Stan Lady in February, the longtime consignment farming equipment business will get a new name and offer more services to satisfy the needs of the farming community.

"This business is such a resource for area farmers from states that are close to Tennessee. It's a unique business. You can't just go anywhere and consign used farm equipment," Hicks said. "We've got a great location. We're in Upper East Tennessee. We've got Kentucky. We’ve got Southwest Virginia. We’ve got Western North Carolina, and those communities just come and support the business."

Hicks explained his first instinct was to simply add his name to the company, but when discussing it with his family, and with the idea of serving the broader community in mind, he decided it would be best to go with Bristol Farm Supply and Equipment.

"I was talking to the family on vacation last week, and my daughter said, 'Eric, why don't you just name it Bristol Farm Supply.' I kind of liked that because it takes away from the family entity name to a regional name, far-reaching," Hicks said. "We've got Bristol, the home of country music. We’ve got Bristol Motor Speedway. Now we’ve got The Bristol Casino. Why not have Bristol Farm Supply and Equipment? I mean, I think it's a win-win right out of the first gate."

Hicks has no intention to discard the traditional Lady name. He plans to continue running the company’s farming equipment auctions as the Lady Equipment Auctions.

"I've got auctions that happen periodically during the year, and I'm going to retain that part of the business as Lady and Equipment Auctions," Hicks said. "'I'm going to have two businesses on the same property, working hand-in-hand."

The new name will go into effect on Monday, Aug. 1. In anticipation of the changes, the Lady Equipment team has been hard at work. Don Cross, who has worked sales at Lady Equipment the past four years, highlighted how refocusing on the community has already led them to provide products they previously didn’t offer, such as feed for cattle.

"We're going into new areas. We're going to be doing feed for the cattle and minerals and all kinds of things that's never been sold here before," Hicks said. "We're beyond now just selling farm implements. We want to support the farmer, and anything he needs."

The company has already had to restock cattle feed due to the high demand from customers.

Lady Equipment Co. was first opened in Bluff City, Tennessee, in the 1950s by Herb and Ray Lady as Lady and Sons Equipment. Eventually, the family business was split up, and Ray Lady relocated his side of the business at the current location, off 11E/Volunteer Parkway, right beside the Bristol Motor Speedway.

In 2005, Stan Lady took over the business and changed its name to Lady Equipment Co. Justin Haga, who has worked as a mechanic at Lady Equipment for two years, recalled what the place was like when he was a kid, and his father used to bring him in on Saturdays, to see what they had on the lot.

"This was a Saturday morning thing. When I was a kid, me and my dad, we'd get up go do our running on Saturday, go get pizza, then we'd come down here and just roam the lot, see what they had on the lot, and that's whenever Ray and Nikki had it," Haga said. "I got to see a lot of things, and I learned a lot then too. I may not have realized that I was learning, but I was seeing and learning then."

Hicks, who started as a salesman at Lady Equipment Co. and ultimately took over the business from the Lady family, will be counting on his passions and experiences as a musician, a teacher for 30 years, and a lifelong farmer to direct Bristol Farm Supply and Equipment, through the current economy, as well as provide mentorship and guidance to the farming community in the Tri-Cities region.

"Being a farmer, being an educator has merged together," Hicks said. "I want them to feel comfortable talking to me about their farming needs. I want to answer their questions to the best of my ability, and I want to be a resource."

Hicks is a firm believer that in order to succeed, you have to love what you do. He loves cattle and is as dedicated to their care, as he is to playing the organ at church on Sundays.

"I love my cattle. I can't emphasize that enough. I love taking care of my cattle. Before I came to work today, I went to one of my farms to just check on my cattle, see how the calves are doing, see how the mamas are doing, see how the pasture is holding up," he said. "When you put a full organ on, it goes from your head to your feet. There's nothing like vibrating the whole building and being in control. It's who I am. It makes me tick."