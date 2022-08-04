Jones named JC market president

Arch Jones has recently been named Johnson City market president for Renasant Bank.

A native of Johnson City, Jones brings more than 20 years of banking, insurance and wealth management experience with him to this position. Jones will be based at the 105 West King Street location, and will serve alongside Renasant’s established team members Randy Humphreys and Wayne Lewis.

“We are pleased that Arch has come on board with Renasant Bank as president of the Johnson City market,” Jerry Kirk, division president for Renasant Bank, said. “With a two-decade career in financial services in his hometown, we know he will be a great addition to the Renasant family and will provide a high level of knowledge and experience for our Johnson City customers.”

A Science Hill High School graduate, Jones received his Bachelor of Business Administration in corporate finance from East Tennessee State University, graduating magna cum laude. He is a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Johnson City; a Johnson City Chamber of Commerce Leadership 2015 graduate; and a 2010 40 Under 40 Award recipient from The Business Journal of Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia. He has also served as a volunteer classroom instructor for Junior Achievement of Northeast Tennessee and a classroom facilitator for the ETSU Center for Banking.