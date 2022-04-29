Herald Courier earns nine first-place VPA awards

The Bristol Herald Courier won nine first-place awards in the Virginia Press Association's (VPA) 2021 News and Advertising Contest. The newspaper won 24 awards overall.

“While it’s great to be recognized for our work by our peers, we realize our real judges are the subscribers who sit and read our stories every morning at kitchen tables in Bluff City, Abingdon and Bristol,” Roger Watson, manager editor, said. “We appreciate the recognition that our staff has done great work this past year, but understand we have to prove ourselves every day.”

VPA announced contest winners this week and awarded first-place recognition to the following Herald Courier staff:

Photographer David Crigger in the breaking news photo and pictorial photo categories for photos of a father’s homecoming and a blue heron in flight.

Sports writer Tim Hayes in the feature story writing category for his article on actor George C. Scott.

Copy editor Robert Allen in the front page category for “three bold one-topic front pages,” wrote the contest judges.

Managing Editor Roger Watson in the column-writing category for three columns.

Reporter Sarah Wade in the health-science and environmental writing category for three stories judges called “exceptional.”

Reporter David McGee in the public safety writing category for a group of stories judges called “well written.”

McGee, Crigger and Allen in the combination picture and story category for the story and presentation of an article that detailed COVID-19’s effects on the region, and highlighted the voices of nurses working during the pandemic.

Sports Editor Brian Woodson in the sports column-writing category for a collection of stories that left judges wanting to read more.

Other Herald Courier staff recognized by VPA for their work in 2021 were:

Reporter Joe Tennis for second place in the column-writing and government-writing categories.

Sports writer Allen Gregory for second place in the sports-column writing category.

Reporter Carolyn Wilson for second place in the feature series or continuing story category.

Copy editor David Thometz for third place in the page design category.

Sports staff member George Stone, teamed up with Gregory to win third place in the special sections or special editions category for the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Race special edition.

Reporter Robert Sorrell for third place in the public safety writing category.

The Herald Courier won a total of nine first-place awards, eight second-place awards and seven third-place awards.