Helping Hands Community Thrift Store helps Marion residents cope with inflation

MARION, Va. --- It’s a quiet Wednesday afternoon in Marion, but the Helping Hands Community Thrift Store on Main Street is booming with a steady flow of shoppers and donors alike.

John and Lois Yutzy of Sugar Grove, Virginia, stopped by to browse for shirts and jackets. It’s their first time to shop at the store, but they love thrifting, the couple said.

Another customer dropped off boxes of donations, one of which was a child’s plastic chair and table.

“This will go nicely in our window with the rest of our children’s toys,” Amanda Baxter, 47, the store manager said.

One of the perks of being manager is Baxter gets to know a lot of people in town---those who shop for gently-used items because they need to watch their pennies and others who just love to find bargains.

“Here comes Doug Suits, one of my volunteers,” Baxter said, enjoying the warm afternoon sun outside the front door of the Main Street store. “He helps a lot around here.”

In the eight years Baxter has been employed at the thrift shop, she’s witnessed a growing need in the community for the nonprofit business.

With inflation rates on the rise, consumers are seeing prices higher than they’ve been in a long time. According to Baxter, this leads to an uptick in second-hand shopping.

After having to close a few months during the start of the pandemic, the thrift shop reopened in October 2020 with a flood of donations.

“People stuck at home during the pandemic must have cleaned out the clutter in their homes. It was a boom for thrift stores,” Baxter said.

Shelves and racks are full of items. Displays in the store run the gamut from dishes and knick knacks to books and clothing.

“It’s a lot of fun to open a box of donated items---you never know what’s going to be in it,” Baxter said, who’s received some out-of-the ordinary things like vintage toys and clothing, yearbooks, and collectible glassware and dishes.

“All the ‘80s nostalgic stuff seems to be a big hit, too.”

Relocating at 116 Main Street

The thrift store, originally starting in 2005 as a clothing ministry by the First United Methodist Church in Marion, was forced to move after 16 years of operations when their building was sold to a new owner in December 2021.

The store reopened last month after relocating only a half of a block away at 116 East Main Street.

“It’s smaller, but I feel like we are more organized than before. I think the move has been a good thing. When you’re in a place for 16 years, you tend to take the shape of your container. We had accumulated a lot of things that we weren’t forced to deal with until we moved. We pared down to the good stuff,” she said.

According to Baxter, the nonprofit organization has a two-fold mission to provide clothing, toys, and household items at a low cost to people who need them, and to take the proceeds from the store and donate them back to the community.

“We don’t disperse money to individuals, but instead assist different organizations who help people in need,” she said.

Baxter said proceeds from the thrift store are donated to help support local food pantries, Mel Leaman Free Clinic, the Remote Area Medical (RAM) Clinic, school groups, Smyth County Humane Society, and a host of other organizations.

Just since she was hired to manage the store eight years ago, the nonprofit organization has given more than $46,000 in donations to organizations.

“And, that’s not including the times we have helped people who were burned out of their homes or released from jail.

“We divert a lot of stuff from the landfill and get the opportunity to help people. I feel good about it,”

A rock solid career

Running a cash register, unpacking boxes of donated items, and coordinating volunteers is just a little of what Baxter does on a daily basis at Helping Hands Community Thrift Store.

Few of her clients would ever guess that the kind-hearted manager once worked as many as 1.500 feet underground for a Buchanan County coal company during a summer job while attending Virginia Tech.

After graduating from college in 1997 with a degree in mining engineering, the Marion native went to work for mining companies, managed sand and gravel pits, worked in limestone quarries, shipping and unloading with railroad companies, and managed several asphalt plants.

“My sixth-grade teacher actually encouraged me to work at the thrift shop when I got back into town,” laughed Baxter. “That was the summer of 2014, and I’m still here.”

Her job at the thrift store offers her something she didn’t have as a mining engineer.

“When you’re in the corporate world, you rarely see the impact you have on people. But, my job at the thrift store is different. The people who work with me are volunteers---they are here because they want to be here,” Baxter said.

“That’s a blessing.”

The people behind the scenes

The thrift store would not operate without the help of volunteers, said Baxter, who is the only paid employee at the nonprofit.

“Without all of them, we would never have been able to survive almost 17 years. Volunteers help in different capacities. I appreciate them all.”

Vince Groseclose, 65, has been volunteering there for about 10 years, working one Saturday each month at the store. The retired educator also acts as treasurer for the board of directors.

“It’s very rewarding to volunteer at the thrift store because you feel like you’re helping people. “For a lot of folks, that’s really a life saver as far as budgeting. The thrift store is more of a ministry,” he said.

Retiree Peggy Pickard is another faithful volunteer who helps out several times each week.

Pickard first started helping because the thrift store supports the school backpack program she coordinates at her church in town.

“And, then it just kind of got addictive,” Pickard said. “I love working with everybody. It’s just been fun. It’s a social outing for a widow and I enjoy talking to people. And, you get to help a lot of people, too.”

The thrift store is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Because of limited space, the thrift store is unable to accept large furniture and household items.

To learn more, follow Helping Hands Community Thrift Store on Facebook.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.