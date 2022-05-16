Hard Rock debuts sportsbook app in Virginia

The mobile app provides fans ages 21 and over with access to betting across major professional and college sporting events, plus innovative promotions, according to a written statement. Virginia is the second state with the enhanced Hard Rock Sportsbook platform, which includes more sports to bet live, same-game parlays, new reward features and additional deposit methods.

“We’re excited to expand Hard Rock Sportsbook to Virginia and proud to offer more gaming options on the sports Virginians love on our easy-to-use mobile platform,” Marlon Goldstein, executive managing director & CEO for Hard Rock Digital, said. “We’re looking forward to the opening of our retail sportsbook in Bristol this July and providing Virginia sports fans with an unparalleled integrated entertainment experience.”

Hard Rock Sportsbook will soon have a physical presence in Virginia with a retail sportsbook at its Bristol casino, which is slated to open in July in the former Bristol Mall on Gate City Highway and is expected to create more than 600 new jobs.

“We can’t wait to welcome sports fans from across the region to our retail sportsbook location in Bristol,” Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, said. “The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app will be an extension of our Bristol property, allowing sports fans to continue their legendary entertainment experience throughout Virginia.”

The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app is available for download through the App Store (iOS users) or the Google Play Store (Android users) and can be utilized by fans physically located within Arizona and Virginia. Hard Rock Sportsbook also serves fans online in New Jersey and Iowa through the Hard Rock Sports & Casino N.J. and the Hard Rock Sportsbook Iowa apps, respectively.