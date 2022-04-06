Half a century and still going Strongwell

John Tickle is a local legend and an expert in his field.

The 80-year-old Bristol native has been an executive at the Bristol, Virginia-headquartered manufacturer Strongwell for 50 years, and is still working as the company’s board chairman.

“It’s what I do best,” Tickle said of continuing to work.

Born in Bristol in 1942, Tickle graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1965 with a degree in industrial engineering. After graduation, he moved to Ohio to work at the Owens Corning Technical Center.

He then took managerial positions at a Cincinnati fiberglass company and at Krueger Metal Products in Wisconsin before accepting an offer from Robert S. Morrison to return to his hometown in 1972 as president and general manager of what would become Strongwell.

“The rest is history,” Tickle said. “We’ve had a long run.”

Prior to hiring Tickle, Morrison had recently bought the Bristol plant on Commonwealth Avenue, which has roots dating back to the 1920s, and named it Morrison Molded Fiber Glass Company.

When Tickle was hired at age 30, the company had less than 100 employees, and annual sales of the pultrusion material the company manufactures were less than $1 million. Now the company prides itself on being “the world’s leading pultruder of fiber reinforced polymer composites.”

“We design structures and we pultrude structural shapes,” Tickle said. “We are recognized as a world leader … We sell products all over the world.”

In 1985, the company was purchased by Shell Oil Company. Eight years later, the Tickle family and an outside investor bought it and gave it the name Strongwell Corporation.

By 2001, the Tickle family gained full ownership of the company, which specializes in the production of a range of products to include paneling, grating, railing, ladders and power poles.

Strongwell now has almost 500 full-time employees and four plant locations in Bristol, Abingdon, Minnesota and Mexico.

Pultrusion is what Strongwell calls its “core competency.”

“Pultrusion is a manufacturing process for producing continuous lengths of reinforced polymer structural shapes with constant cross-sections,” says Strongwell’s website. “Raw materials are a liquid resin mixture (containing resin, fillers and specialized additives) and flexible textile reinforcing fibers. The process involves pulling these raw materials (rather than pushing, as is the case in extrusion) through a heated steel forming die using a continuous pulling device.”

“It’s a unique process,” Tickle said. “A lot of it was invented right here in Bristol, so we are recognized as one of the innovators.”

Tickle is a past president of the American Composites Manufacturers Association and is a recipient of the association's Lifetime Achievement Award.

The University of Tennessee’s College of Engineering and the school’s engineering building are named in honor of Tickle, who is also a recipient of the Jim & Natalie Haslam Presidential Medal, the highest award for any graduate of the University of Tennessee system.

Tickle says he still gets to work at 6 a.m. and tries to leave the office about 12 hours later. What keeps him going, he says, are the relationships.

“The main thing I enjoy is the people, not only all of our Strongwell teammates, but our customers, our suppliers and all the industry people that I’ve gotten to know,” Tickle said.

One factor leading to his success in business, Tickle said, was learning the value of hard work early on by working with his father, who had a sign company and taught him skills and craftsmanship.

“When school was not in, I did not take a spring break or winter break,” Tickle said. “I came home and worked.”

With no plans to retire, Tickle continues to strive to create opportunities for others.

“What I am proudest of is the people who work here and how they've progressed through the ranks and had a great career here and been able to support their family, buy homes and cars and afford college,” Tickle said. “It's a lot of fun to watch people’s careers grow.”

