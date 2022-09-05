Getting a hotel room in Bristol will be a tough task the next two weekends

Bristol will see tens of thousands of visitors over the next two weeks, but where will they all stay?

According to Christopher Perrin, marketing director at Discover Bristol, seeing no vacancy signs in town the weekends of Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is just about par for the course.

“Bristol typically reaches capacity for both weekends,” Perrin said last week. “Right now, there is more availability on the Rhythm and Roots weekend, and with all the hoteliers that I've spoken to recently, I have not come across one that has availability for the night race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.”

This weekend’s music festival is expected to draw between 30,000 and 40,000 people over a three-day period, Perrin said, with next week’s races at Bristol Motor Speedway expected to bring in well over 100,000 visitors.

While Rhythm and Roots largely draws from local and regional audiences, Perrin said that race fans travel wider distances, including from foreign countries, to see one of the most sought after events on the NASCAR circuit. That means race fans are willing to stay in a larger radius outside of Bristol that extends beyond the Tri-Cities and into places like Wytheville, Asheville and the Sevierville area, Perrin said.

“I think a lot of the NASCAR fans understand just with the demand and the popularity of the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway that if there’s something that you want to go to that badly, there might be a couple of additional steps that you have to take,” Perrin said.

For folks still looking for a place to stay in the area, the outlook is better this weekend versus next.

A quick Google hotel search shows a two-night stay for two adults in Bristol from Friday to Sunday could cost roughly $187 to nearly $500 a night, with rates and availability subject to change. For a two-night stay next weekend, a very small amount of rooms in Bristol are being listed for as high as $450 a night, while less limited options in Johnson City are going for about $170 to $400 a night, per Google’s listings. The lowest local price shown at a Hilton or Marriott brand hotel for the Rhythm & Roots weekend is a $149 price in Abingdon.

For race weekend, a Monday search of Marriott properties showed the closest available room is in Boone. Three hotels all had room with prices of $300 or above. One Hampton Inn in Boone had rooms available at a price of $337 per night. The Boone hotel market is also being affected race weekend by a home Appalachian State football game.

Rental service Airbnb also has a selection of rentals in Bristol this weekend from about $100 to $1,000 a night. The site has many more listings in the Tri-Cities for Rhythm and Roots weekend compared to race weekend. There were no listings available Monday within the Bristol city limits for race weekend.