Food truck park values community over competition

BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol’s Food Truck Park had a grand opening so big Friday that some trucks sold out in two hours.

Local businesswoman Lauren Griffin got the idea to form the food truck park when she needed a home for a second Blended Pedaler food truck. Instead of creating a space just for her own business, Griffin decided to invite other food trucks and established the city’s first food truck park just off Lee Highway at Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia.

“It’s just something we wanted to bring – a new idea and something to support small businesses,” Griffin said during some down time after the initial rush of what she called an “absolutely insane” opening day that saw a lunch crowd in the hundreds.

With a feel of an outdoor market, the park has covered seating, corn hole and a dog-friendly atmosphere. For Griffin, the success of the first day shows the Bristol community was craving something like a food truck destination.

“The support that we received from the community was overwhelming,” Griffin said. “I didn’t realize how many food trucks were in this area until they started reaching out.”

Going forward, Griffin sees the park hosting events like cook-offs, special competitions and fundraisers, but for now, the up-and-coming food truck mecca of Bristol is sure to not only please the hungry, but also the local food truck owners who see upside in working alongside like-businesses and embracing community over competition.

“It’s not competition, because everyone does their own thing,” Griffin said. “We all support one another.”

The food truck park off Travelite Road will be open seven days a week, as long as a truck is there, Griffin said. Vendor lineups and updates are available on the Bristol’s Food Truck Park Facebook and Instagram pages.