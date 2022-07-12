 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Food City partners with DoorDash for on-demand grocery delivery service

Food City announced Tuesday that the local supermarket retailer is expanding its partnership with DoorDash to include on-demand grocery delivery in 117 stores across five states.

The partnership also includes on-demand delivery of a wide assortment of fresh floral arrangements in participating localities.

“Food City is committed to providing our loyal customers with the best products and services possible,” Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, said. “Our e-commerce initiatives have really flourished throughout the pandemic, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to expand our partnership with DoorDash to include on-demand delivery of a number of exciting new categories.”

Customers can download the DoorDash app to take advantage of this convenient new service, which includes a wide range of grocery items from everyday essentials to fresh foods and floral arrangements prepared in-store. Once an order is placed, a Dasher will shop your order and deliver it directly to the door.

Food City also offers the added convenience of GoCart curbside pick-up, and online shopping for fresh-made deli items like party trays, special occasion cakes, holiday dinners, grab n’ go sandwiches, and ready to heat and eat meals.

