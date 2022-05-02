Food City manager honored by trade association as Store Manager of the Year

“Raymond is the epitome of what we hope a store manager will be. He’s a leader, a friend, and someone our teammates can look up to and emulate. Raymond’s also a great community leader, who is involved in most of the happenings within his local community. We would like to congratulate Raymond on this great honor, along with the other award winners and finalists,” Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, said.

“During the past 29 years I’ve have had the opportunity to work for and with some of the most outstanding folks you could ever ask for. I’ve been very fortunate to work for a company with tremendous leadership that had supervision that worked with me and taught me along the way. Fortunate that in every position I’ve held and every store I’ve had the privilege to manage to have the best teams around me,” Stockard said in a press release. “These folks did the heavy lifting and are responsible for my success. Everything I’ve ever accomplished in the grocery business is a direct result of those that I’ve had the opportunity to work for and especially those that I have had the privilege to work with at store level. Being recognized as an FMI Store Manager of the year definitely says more about these folks than it will ever say about me. I’m very blessed to have two awesome families, my work family and more importantly the love and support of my wife Shannon and our children Meg and Spencer.”