Food City, deli food producer deliver holiday donation to Second Harvest

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Amid record-breaking levels of need in the community, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee received a hefty food donation and a check for $1,500 at its Kingsport warehouse Wednesday morning, courtesy of Food City and deli food producer Dietz & Watson.
Second Harvest Executive Director Rhonda Chafin said the food will be put to fast use.
From Nov. 11 to Dec. 8, Food City and Dietz & Watson ran a holiday promotion called “Hometown Heroes” to benefit Second Harvest.
“When [Food City] customers come and buy any of the Dietz & Watson deli products, they contribute 10 cents per pound on every product bought [to the campaign],” said David Haaf, Food City’s director of food service operations, standing near the loading dock where the food was delivered.
The campaign contributed a full truckload of food along with the money. Chafin said her organization will get half of that truckload; the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee in the Knoxville area will get the rest.
This is Food City’s fifth year of doing the “Hometown Heroes” campaign, Haaf said. He said Second Harvest was an obvious choice to donate the food to this year.
“Everything we’ve seen and heard in our communications with the Second Harvest Food Bank is (that) they just can’t get enough food this year to provide the help (their clients need),” he said. “It was just a no-brainer for us.”
Chafin said the donated food contains lots of items traditionally eaten during the holidays, “from ham and turkey and canned vegetables to pumpkin rolls.”
“It’s significant, a half truckload of holiday meals for families in need,” Chafin said. “It really, truly means that families will have that traditional holiday meal.”
Chafin said that pandemic-induced layoffs, furloughs and disruptions to school — where many kids rely on free and reduced-price meals — continue to threaten many people’s food security in the region.
Between March and the current point in December, the Northeast Tennessee branch of Second Harvest has given out 42% more food than it did over the same period last year, she said.
Month after month, she said, the organization keeps breaking its distribution records, with November’s distribution holding the latest record: 2.1 million pounds of food provided to community members.
“Nationwide, it’s gone from 35 million people in need of food assistance to 50 million people,” she said of the pandemic’s impacts. “This is just devastating to families that are on the line and just barely making it. … ”
Many of the people now asking for food have never had to ask before, Chafin added. She said she recently spoke with a man whose fast-food restaurant job has not been enough to support his family of five. He went to a Second Harvest distribution out of desperation, she said.
“His wife is home with three young kids and they can’t afford child care,” she said. “He said, ‘I just am so frustrated because I don’t have the resources to feed my family. That’s why I’m here.’”
Funding from the CARES Act and the Tennessee Emergency Management Association have put Second Harvest’s Northeast branch in a good position for the remainder of the holidays, Chafin said. After that, those at the food bank will be back to hustling to make sure they don’t run out of food, she said.
She said she expects demand to remain high for at least the first six months of 2021, maybe the entire year or even well into 2022.
“We know that we’ve got to have the support that we need to feed these families, and we’re worried,” she said.
