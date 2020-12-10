Food City, deli food producer deliver holiday donation to Second Harvest

“Nationwide, it’s gone from 35 million people in need of food assistance to 50 million people,” she said of the pandemic’s impacts. “This is just devastating to families that are on the line and just barely making it. … ”

Many of the people now asking for food have never had to ask before, Chafin added. She said she recently spoke with a man whose fast-food restaurant job has not been enough to support his family of five. He went to a Second Harvest distribution out of desperation, she said.

“His wife is home with three young kids and they can’t afford child care,” she said. “He said, ‘I just am so frustrated because I don’t have the resources to feed my family. That’s why I’m here.’”

Funding from the CARES Act and the Tennessee Emergency Management Association have put Second Harvest’s Northeast branch in a good position for the remainder of the holidays, Chafin said. After that, those at the food bank will be back to hustling to make sure they don’t run out of food, she said.

She said she expects demand to remain high for at least the first six months of 2021, maybe the entire year or even well into 2022.

“We know that we’ve got to have the support that we need to feed these families, and we’re worried,” she said.

