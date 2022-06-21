Food City celebrates renovation of Piney Flats store

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. – Food City held a grand re-opening celebration for its newly remodeled and expanded location in Piney Flats, Tennessee, Tuesday.

At the grand re-opening ceremony, Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brown reminisced about what Piney Flats was like before the arrival of Food City and thanked Food City CEO Steve Smith and the company representatives for their work in remodeling the location, where many in the community gather.

"I think many of us could remember riding through Piney Flats a number of years ago, and you could probably stop and get a soft drink and maybe get some gas. You could get your dog and cat vaccinated just down the road here at Appalachian Animal Hospital. But, there weren't the services and the support for goods and services in Piney Flats. When Food City came in, that all changed," Brown said. "This is the gathering place. This is where people come to catch up on the news and to talk to each other and to reconnect as citizens. We're so proud, and Steve, to you and all the team at Food City, you continue to advance, and we are so proud of that."

During his remarks, Smith, the CEO of Food City, thanked his Food City team and emphasized the grocer’s roots in the region.

"I remember 16 years ago when we first opened this door. We made a big bet on this community continuing to grow, and that bet has paid off, and here we are again adding on to the store, remodeling the store, and making another investment in Sullivan County and in Johnson City, and we're proud to do that because we are a local company," Smith said. "Our goal is to run the best store in town, day in and day out."

At the end of the Food City re-opening ceremony, which included a ribbon-cutting, the raising of the American flag, and the singing the Star Spangled Banner, Smith took some extra time to announce the construction of a Kurtz Ace Hardware store across the street.

"You might have noticed a little construction going on in that Family Dollar (across the road) that will become a Kurtz Ace Hardware store that will open in the middle part of August," Smith said.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.