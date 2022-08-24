Food City announces plans to purchase Fresh n' Low stores

Food City officials announced plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the Cleveland, Tennessee market area Wednesday.

The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 square feet., and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store and Pharmacy. Three of the six locations are in Cleveland, Tennessee. The other three locations are in Eton, Georgia, Georgetown, Tennessee and Ocoee, Tennessee

“We’re extremely excited to add the Cooke’s family of stores to our existing Food City locations, which have served the Cleveland community for many years. We plan to make some large investments in the greater Cleveland area to ensure the future success of our new teammates,” Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, said.

Family owned and operated, Cooke’s was founded in 1936. The chain is dedicated to providing top-notch customer service, a tradition that has been passed down through four generations. The locations are known for their fresh cut meats, deli, fresh produce, full-service Cooke’s Pharmacy, and community involvement.

“On behalf of the entire family, we thank the Cleveland community, our customers, and our employees for your loyalty and support. It has been a privilege to serve you for the past 86 years,” Dan Cooke said. “We are grateful that our employees will have the opportunity to continue our commitment to the community.”

While Food City plans to make significant capital investments in the Bradley County and greater Cleveland markets, the company plans to retain the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and operate both formats in a similar fashion for the immediate future. Food City will also endeavor to hire the vast majority of the store associates, retaining their years of experience.

“We hope to finalize the acquisition and begin operation of the Cooke’s family of stores by October 1t,” Smith said.