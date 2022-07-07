Fireman opens Glade Spring restaurant as a tribute to first responders

GLADE SPRING, Va.— A Glade Spring fireman and paramedic has opened a restaurant in the town square as a tribute to the town’s firefighters and other first responders he works with.

Kevin Bise has created Tavern 13, a family-friendly eatery that appropriately bears the name of the town’s Fire Station 13 and features a décor of firefighter memorabilia.

Historic photographs of Glade Spring’s early days hang on the wall of the new eatery, lending a rustic flavor.

But, it’s probably the aromas wafting from the restaurant that’s luring customers through the front door, painted a hard-to-miss fire engine red.

Bise’s mother, Reba, prepares breakfast every morning, using heirloom recipes for sausage gravy and biscuits. Her son’s award-winning firehouse chili is a stick-to-your-ribs kind of chili. Bise is a self-taught cook who perfected the recipe while cooking firehouse meals when living in North Carolina.

The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner menus featuring dishes like traditional buffalo wings and Nana's homemade jalapeño pimento cheese; a classic fried bologna sandwich and fresh hand-cut garlic parmesan fries; chili cheese dogs; cheeseburgers; Philly cheese steak; and club sandwiches, in addition to dinner specials.

Beer and wine will be served once an ABC license is secured, he said.

“I don’t want it to be a crazy bar scene. The restaurant will always stay family friendly,” Bise said.

The first-time restaurant owner opened the new business the end of June, never expecting to be overwhelmed with a town-full of support.

“We’re taking off well. I’m so impressed with the crowd,” he said.

During the soft opening last week, Bise went through $1,000 of food in three days.

“That’s eight lbs. of sausage for a breakfast, 16 dozen eggs, 20 lbs. of beef, and 15 lbs. of bacon. It was insane. I can’t keep enough food in here,” Bise laughed.

Eventually, he plans to use an adjoining building he purchased to store a surplus of food supplies.

A home-style breakfast is served from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday and lunch is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner, prepared by Chef Brian Coe, is served from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Bise said he eventually will open for lunch on Tuesdays after he gets more established. Like many businesses, Bise is struggling to find employees for the establishment. In the meantime, he’s preparing meals for the lunch crowd and his mother helps out by making breakfast each morning.

“Her sausage gravy recipe came from my grandmother. I can’t replicate it,” Bise said. “My mom just knows what she has to do to make it. She doesn’t have a written recipe.”

Standing in front of the stove as she stirred the sausage gravy, Reba described herself as a country cook---not a trained chef.

“I’m very proud of Kevin for putting the work into this opportunity,” Bise’s mother Reba said. “We need this in our community. We need to grow this town of Glade Spring just like the other towns around us that are flourishing on small enterprises.”

“I was born and raised in Damascus and my husband was born and raised here in Glade Spring. We are vested in this community and that’s what we want to see.”

A ‘Cheers’ kind of place

The small restaurant with a big personality is drawing comparisons to the classic television series “Cheers” which portrayed a group of locals who met to drink, relax and socialize.

While living in North Carolina, Bise worked at a few bars to help make ends meet, often watching people who were having bad days change their outlooks after a good meal and a beer.

“I wanted to open something like that in Glade Spring,” Bise said, who moved here nine years ago. “If you have a bad day or something is wrong, there’s always going to be someone in here who can talk with you.”

Through his restaurant, Bise plans to do fundraising, allowing him to donate to the Glade Spring Fire Department.

“We have about 40 volunteer members in the department. It takes about $3,200 to outfit one fireman and the gear has to be changed every 10 years,” Bise said.

The restaurant owner has been a member of the town’s fire department since his move to Southwest Virginia in 2013.

“They welcomed me with open arms,” Bise, who is currently serving as the station’s deputy chief, joining Matt Jones as chief and Ricky Stumbo as assistant chief, said.

Bise’s passion for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) started as a young student. Hegrew up in Northern Virginia where he spent most of his youth. While in high school, he became interested in fire and EMS services. He was certified in Firefighter 1 and 2 fire service training programs by the age of 17.

“It really clicked with me. I knew it was something I wanted to pursue,” he said.

Nine years ago, he decided to make Glade Spring his new home after moving here to care for his ailing grandmother.

New life in the town

The owner recognized the risks of opening a restaurant in the town that has struggled to survive despite revitalization efforts during the past decade.

“People said I was crazy to be doing this. But, I’ve seen restaurants succeed and I’ve seen restaurants fail. I’ve found a balance between the two and I hope I can steer mine in the right direction,” he said.

Bise knew he wanted to create a rustic atmosphere for the restaurant. His pride and joy is a hand-built bar he made from Baltic butcher block, framed with wood and embellished with galvanized steel for kick plates. Above the bar are three televisions, offering a host of sports channels for customers to watch.

The bar stools are crafted from refurbished wood and welded metal work by a wood craftsman in West Jefferson, North Carolina.

‘I don’t need to make a killing’

The aesthetics of the restaurant are important, Bise said, but a well-designed menu at affordable prices is a key ingredient to success.

“We’re hoping to keep prices where it won’t break the bank for a family of four to come out on a Friday night and eat.

“Because I don’t need to make a killing. I just need to make a living,” he said with a smile.

Bise said his menus will never stay the same.

“There’s always something changing so that people don’t get tired of what we serve.”

Dinner specials during the week can be found by checking out the “Tavern 13” Facebook page.

Bise hopes his restaurant will bring in some revenue and breathe life into the town square. He plans to invite bands to play music in the square during the evenings when he is open.

More importantly, Bise wants to honor the work of the town’s firefighters by hosting events that will help support his fellow firefighters.

“When I moved here these guys gave me a chance. They are the best guys I’ve ever volunteered with. I have a lot of respect for them,” Bise said.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.