Fed Ex distribution facility coming to Washington County

BRISTOL, Va. – Site work is underway on a new 251,000-square-foot FedEx distribution center just outside the city limits in Washington County, Virginia.

The site is at the end of Coronet Drive in the city industrial park, adjacent to the72,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center that opened last year.

“We are thrilled and excited about their decision,” Saul Hernandez chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors said. “It makes a lot of sense. When you consider our population is growing and they are a global brand – a company that everybody recognizes.”

The facility is expected to open in 2023, Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the county and city are “so connected” on this type of project that “all sides benefit” from this type of development success.

“It’s great to work together. This is true collaboration between the city and county to bring new jobs and new growth to the area,” Bristol Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum said.

While the facility will be in the county, its access will be via city streets and its electricity and utility service will come from BVU Authority.