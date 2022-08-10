Family fills food truck with flavors inspired by Mexico City

ABINGDON, Va. – As the grill inside the San Taco Mexican Street Food Truck sizzled, Santiago Figaredo, the chef and owner of the rolling eatery, brought to life memories from his childhood, eating street food with his family in Mexico City and hopes that his customers will enjoy the diverse flavors, ingredients and delights that make up authentic Mexican cuisine.

"I love, for example, the street corn. it's something that I grew up with when I was a kid, and it brings back memories in my head of walking in a park in Coyoacan (a neighborhood in Mexico City) and just eating on the street with my family," Figaredo said. "Food is a language for us to communicate and to connect with other people."

Figaredo has involved his whole family in the food truck operations, with his kids and nephews taking weekly shifts, assisting with taking orders, and preparing meals.

"The food truck, it's a very friendly business to have your kids being involved, and all my kids enjoy it, they like it, they almost fight to see who's going to work with me," Figaredo said. "I love the fact that they learn early the value of a job and being responsible and whatit is to commit yourself to something."

The San Taco Mexican Food Truck was started by Figuaredo in February of 2021, after he spent six years running the kitchen at the Glenrochie County Club in Abingdon, Virginia.

Santiago Figaredo, his wife Naomi, and his five children moved to Abingdon, Virginia, in 2009, after living in Acapulco, Mexico, where they ran Figuaredo’s restaurant for four years. Life became difficult there due to the rise of the cartel's presence in the city.

"We opened Figuaredo’s back in Acapulco, Mexico. We had it there for four years, and it was when the drug dealers, they covered Acapulco, and in the meantime, her (Naomi's) family moved from New Jersey to Abingdon, and we came to visit them, and we loved it, and we said, 'One day we have to move here,'" Figaredo said.

Naomi and Santiago Figaredo owned and operated, Figuaredo’s restaurant, which was located in downtown Abingdon, Virginia, in the building that now houses Foresta, for five years. Every once in a while, one of their old customers will approach their food truck inquiring about their signature Italian dishes, which they no longer offer.

"We used to do brick oven pizza, homemade pasta, homemade sauces, and that's what we're very well known for in this area," Figaredo said. "So, that was a little bit like bittersweet, because now we're doing something different."

What Figaredo is doing in terms of Mexican cuisine is so different from what Americans have in their mind as tacos that even customers who seek them out are sometimes confused when they encounter the tacos from the San Taco Mexican Street Food Trucks.

"A lot of our customers, they come, and they see tacos, and the first thing that comes to their mind is, they want a hard-shell taco, and they get a little disappointment when we tell them we don't have that," Figaredo said. "We want the people to really try the real thing. We want to be original. We want the people to know what tacos are really about. I think people appreciate it."

Figaredo, has been amazed by the reception the San Taco Mexican Street Food Truck has received.

"There's people that come to different locations regardless where we are," Figaredo said. "I see people that come from Bristol, and two days later, they come all the way down to Abingdon to follow, and that's amazing."