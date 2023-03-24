In a recent report the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that with a 4.6% increase, the Kingsport-Bristol Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) had the second-highest increase in added jobs for 2022 in Tennessee, going from 117,600 to 123,000 jobs.

The MSA is comprised of about 300,000 residents including Sullivan and Hawkins counties in Tennessee, plus the city of Bristol, and Washington and Scott counties in Virginia.

Clay Walker, the CEO of NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, an economic development organization that works alongside Sullivan County, Tennessee, is proud to see that their collaborative efforts in marketing and bringing companies to the region over the past couple of years have been successful.

“It just gives us more encouragement to stay the course, to keep working hard, keep working with our partners,” Walker said. “These things go in ebbs and flows; you'd like to do it again next year and the year after. It's hard to do, but we just want to keep going in this direction.”

These are actual jobs where people are working, not something that is announced, he explained.

“These are actual jobs within our MSA that are providing for our neighbors and their families, not job announcements of a company coming to town or an existing industry expanding. The life of new jobs created is usually a year or longer, especially when it involves constructing a facility," he said in a written statement. "COVID has probably added one or two years onto that. This report reflects the result of job announcements over the past three to six years and the secondary jobs that followed.”

Walker explained that a lot of this job growth can be attributed to the secondary job market that has sprouted over the past four years, as small businesses have grown to meet the many needs of incoming employees of larger companies that have settled in Northeast Tennessee.

The MSA with the highest increase in jobs in Tennessee for 2022 was the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, which had a 5.6% job increase. Kingsport-Bristol MSA shares second place with Chattanooga and is ranked 56th out of 389 MSAs nationally.

Neighboring regions in Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia and North Carolina also reported gains, Walker said.

Walker highlighted that being able to present companies with the federal reports of Kingsport-Bristol MSA job growth statistics for 2022 could be greatly beneficial in attracting them to invest in the region.

“Companies want to go to successful communities, because they're successful for a reason,” Walker said. “This is definitely something that, if we catch somebody’s eye, it certainly can't be a bad thing.”