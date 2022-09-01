Eastman wins gold

“Being recognized with two gold awards in the 2022 Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards is something all our Eastman team members should be proud of,” Perry Stuckey, Eastman senior vice president and chief human resources officer, said. “It means we’re growing and evolving our training programs into the best of the best, which translates into better outcomes for those who go through the training and for Eastman as a company. We must keep growing and evolving, and transformational leadership is essential to that evolution.”