Eastman wins gold

Eastman won two Brandon Hall Group Gold awards for excellence in the Best Learning Program for Unconscious Bias Award and Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy Award categories.
The two winning entries were for Eastman’s Inclusive Leadership training program and its Life Cycle Assessment training.
Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.
“Being recognized with two gold awards in the 2022 Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards is something all our Eastman team members should be proud of,” Perry Stuckey, Eastman senior vice president and chief human resources officer, said. “It means we’re growing and evolving our training programs into the best of the best, which translates into better outcomes for those who go through the training and for Eastman as a company. We must keep growing and evolving, and transformational leadership is essential to that evolution.”