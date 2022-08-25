Eastman on list of Best-In-State employers

Eastman has been named on the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers for 2022.

This award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on Aug. 24. The complete list and methodology is posted here on the Forbes website.

“We’re excited to be included as a ‘Best-In-State Employer’ by Forbes for the third consecutive year,” Mark Costa, Eastmasn board chair and CEO, said. “Eastman is a material innovation company, but more than that, we’re a widely diverse and inclusive people company. The fact that our people are the ones who ranked us highly and say they are willing to recommend Eastman to friends and family speaks volumes. I’m deeply honored and continue to be proud of the innovative solutions Eastman people deliver every day.”

America's Best-in-State Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the USA. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,380 employer brands were ranked among the top employers. Brands were able to win in more than one state. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state what stood out either positively or negatively.