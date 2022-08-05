Eastman board declares dividend

The Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share on the company’s common stock.
The dividend is payable Oct. 7, to stockholders of record as of Sept. 15.
