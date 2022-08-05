 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eastman board declares dividend

Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, Tennessee.

The Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share on the company’s common stock.

The dividend is payable Oct. 7, to stockholders of record as of Sept. 15.

