Duckpin bowling alley planned for Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two longtime friends and business partners are planning to open a duckpin bowling alley in downtown Bristol, Tennessee.

Chip Zimmerman, 47, and his business partner, Martin Robinette, 52, hope to open Pins and Friends in 2022 at the corner of State Street and Seventh Street.

The two men discovered duckpin bowling in larger cities. The closest ones are in Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia; and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Duckpin was hugely popular back in the 1920s and is said to have been one of Babe Ruth’s favorite pastimes growing up. It’s making a resurgence in the 21st century, especially in urban areas where space is limited.

Zimmerman said duckpin bowling features smaller balls, pins and lanes than regular tenpin bowling. The balls are 4¾ inches to 5 inches in diameter; weigh 3 pounds, 6 ounces to 3 pounds, 12 ounces each; and lack finger holes. They are significantly smaller than those used in tenpin bowling but are slightly larger and heavier than those used in candlepin bowling.