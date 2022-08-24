Developers look to reshape Shelby Street project

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Developers of a proposed mixed-use development in downtown Bristol may need to call an audible soon due to a recent surge in the costs of building materials.

During Tuesday’s City Council work session, JJ Gillenwater and Blair Jones, project developers of 714 Shelby St., gauged council’s thoughts on altering development plans that would nix the commercial aspect of the project, turning the focus to building what Gillenwater called “an upscale condo community unlike anything around here.”

“We’ve kind of come to a head here in that the economy of downtown Bristol is not going to support the commercial aspect of what we all wanted to do, relative to costs,” Gillenwater said.

According to Gillenwater, the new plan would be to build 32 units with private, two-car garages, private balconies and roof top access across four gated buildings, eight units per building, located one block from State Street. The anticipated sale prices would be from $350,000 to $450,000 per condo with the costs of the project being ranging from $16 to 18 million.

In speaking to council, the developers conveyed more confidence in selling condos than pre-leasing commercial space, which is part of the current plan. Considering construction costs, Gillenwater said the project’s commercial space would rent at around $30 per square foot, or three-times the local average.

“Two of our prospective tenants already bailed and they went at $10 a square foot on existing space,” Jones said. “That kind of put things in perspective.”

Two Shelby Street buildings were demolished to make way for a development at 714 Shelby St., which was billed by the developer as “TheSeven14”, a commercial and residential development located on the corner of 7th Street and Shelby Street. Gillenwater said the residential-only project could still be “unique and great for downtown.”

According to a 2021 development agreement between the city, the developer – A.G. Commercial – and the city’s Industrial Development Board, the developer was incentivized with a more than $1 million forgivable loan for the property that would be forgiven if five specific milestones were met spanning from December 2021 to August 2024. The first milestone was achieved, but not the second, which called for the pre-leasing of half of the commercial space by Aug. 4.

City Manager Bill Sorah said Tuesday the agreement could be amended anytime, but that it could not be terminated until October. The developer’s 60-day “cure period” ends Oct. 5.