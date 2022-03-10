 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chipotle is coming to The Pinnacle

After Steak 'n Shake closed at The Pinnacle, it was announced that a national brand would be coming to the location. A banner hanging on the front of the building reads "Coming Soon Chipotle."

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

Chipotle is set to bring its first Bristol location to The Pinnacle in a few months, the company said Thursday.

The American-based, quick-Mexican grill chain is scheduled to open a “Chipotlane” at 413 Pinnacle Parkway, Sally Evans, a Chipotle external communications analyst, said in an email. 

The “Chipotlane format” has a dining room and a “digital drive-thru” where consumers can pick up orders placed in advance via the Chipotle app or website, Evans said. 

The restaurant will be located in the old Steak ‘n Shake building, and bring about 25 jobs. 

The Pinnacle location of Steak ‘n Shake closed in early January.

