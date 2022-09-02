Cable provider urges customers to convert to streaming service

A regional home internet, phone and TV provider is doing its best to get its customers to switch from cable to streaming.

At the end of August, Point Broadband ended cable service for customers who had only cable. The move comes after the company opted in 2020 to no longer offer cable TV to new customers as it attempts to transition customers to streaming platforms instead.

“The trend is clear,” Taylor Nipper, Point Broadband’s vice president of marketing, said. “Everyone is switching to streaming.”

While the company will continue to push for its remaining cable customers to make the transition, Point Broadband’s cable service won't be completely eliminated anytime soon, Nipper said; however, the company is urging customers to use their internet service to stream through DirecTV Stream or a streaming service of their choosing.

Nipper said the cost of providing cable is increasing, and with folks cutting the cord in droves, it just made sense for Point Broadband to focus more on its internet service.

“Since 2020, we’ve been messaging to our customers that streaming is a better option,” Nipper said. “It should be no surprise to anybody that we are transitioning customers to streaming.”

Given a rise in programming costs, Nipper said he expects Point Broadband’s remaining cable customers will switch to streaming over time.