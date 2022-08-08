 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Butler named director on Eastman board

  • Updated
BHC 08092022 - Eastman Board Member Eric Butler.jpg

Eric Butler

 Photo Contributed

The board of directors of Eastman Chemical Company has elected Eric L. Butler as a director.

Butler is the former executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Union Pacific Corporation.

“Eric brings to our board of directors deep operational discipline and extensive corporate management experience in the industrial sector,” Mark Costa, Eastman board chair and CEO said.  “He is a strong thought leader who brings strategic thinking, well-honed analytical skills and a unique blend of operations and commercial perspectives to the boardroom. We welcome Eric to Eastman as a member of our board.”

During Butler’s 32-year career with Union Pacific, he led a wide variety of company functions and initiatives, including marketing and sales, purchasing and supply chain, financial planning and analysis, strategic planning, human resources, industrial engineering and transportation research. He retired as chief administrative officer in 2018.

Butler has served as the chairman of the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City – Omaha branch and is a member of the board of directors of NiSource, Inc.

Butler received both a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science in Industrial Administration from Carnegie Mellon University.

