PLAYL | Being passionate about what you do with your life

Our middle daughter, Shannon — perhaps better known around here as Katie Grace’s mom — has made a living working at Home Depot, working as a church secretary, serving another church as Children’s Director, and teaching middle school in Tennessee and North Carolina. Presently her career path has led her to a clinical research organization where she coordinates clinical pharmaceutical trials. But none of these jobs actually identify her primary calling in life.

At the age of 3 or 4 years old, Shannon made her debut as a musical performer in our church in Sparta, Tennessee. Pam Sanders, one of our ladies at the church, accompanied her on the autoharp as she sang. Afterwards, our young daughter told me she was scared to death, but she had seemed to be filled with confidence. After all, she had insisted that I let her sing in front of the congregation, and she had practiced with Pam to do a professional job.

God gave her a voice and Shannon feels called to use it. Fast forward forty something years and you can find her performing almost daily in Wilmington, NC. She sings every Sunday in her church and sometimes other churches. She can be heard singing for benefits and fund raisers, weddings and birthday parties and belting out the national anthem at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington men’s and women’s basketball games. Her anthem-singing dates back to Tennessee High Vikings days. She is part of a professional vocal ensemble called “Wilmington Voices,” and she has performed in numerous plays and musicals in Wilmington. In fact, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for the past three years. (Remember COVID 19?) We’ll know in a few weeks how that turns out.

Sometimes she gets paid to sing, but often her talent is presented as a contribution to whatever cause is being supported. Shannon loves to sing, and through her passion for music, she heard the voice of God calling her. Singing is her vocation. Vocation means calling. “Vocation” comes from the same Latin word as “voice” and “vocal.” By the way, Shannon has a vocal performance degree from Carson Newman University.

One of our granddaughters, Annabelle, has another calling in life. At the age of sixteen, she feels called to work with children. Recently she volunteered to keep the nursery at her church during a funeral of someone she had never met and whose family she did not know. It ended up being a three hour commitment. When ask about being “stuck” in the nursery for so long she replied with great enthusiasm that she loved every minute of it. At this time in her life she is passionate about child care, and that passion translates into a calling from God.

What about your job, profession, career, whatever you choose to call how you make a living? Is it just making a living or is it your life? You don’t have to be a preacher to be involved in a call from God. Perhaps He has giving you a passion for something that many would consider mundane. Doesn’t matter. Perhaps you have a call upon your life for something that pays little or nothing, but you still love doing it and you do it to the glory of God. Your true vocation may be different from your career. If you are passionate about something that honors the Lord, make it your life.

One of the songs Shannon sang as a child was “In His Time” by Diane Ball. “...He makes all things beautiful in His time...” (Ecclesiastes 3:11) He’ll do the same for you, if you let him have his way in your life.