Bristol's YMCA 're-energized' by $800,000 renovation

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Dawn Roller has been an instructor at the YMCA of Bristol for 15 years, but she’s never seen the Y like it is today – fresh off an $800,000 renovation that is breathing new life into the Bristol community hub.

“I think even the feel and vibe of the whole place is new and different,” Roller said. “People feel reenergized.”

After a year-long renovation, backed entirely by donors at no cost to members, the YMCA of Bristol officially cut the ribbon for its largest renovation to date Wednesday afternoon.

According to Roller, the leadership of CEO Rick Matthews, who has been in the role nearly four years, has been a key in transforming the Y in recent years, which included several upgrades to the facility in his tenure.

“He brought a great energy back to the Y,” Roller said, who serves as senior program director. “He had such a great vision. He’s led us through a renovation of 70% of the building, so not a lot of people can put that on paper, then speak to it and fundraise to it.”

A main highlight of the remodel is the installation of more than two dozen private showers and changing rooms to help promote inclusivity and privacy for all members, especially for families and the special needs community.

“This is the first of its kind in the entire country in the Y movement,” Matthews said. “There’s no other Y that has just individual changing rooms and locker rooms.”

A flagship of the remodel, which never closed the facility, is the new HIITZone for high-intensity interval training. Other upgrades include an expanded weight room, new social space, sanitizable flooring and new lighting.

Throughout the pandemic, Matthews said membership has stayed strong, due in large part to the environment at the Y.

“People have felt clean (and) safe,” Matthews said. “They knew that their best interest was in our highest priority.”

With more than 6,000 members, and plenty of capacity to add to its membership, the YMCA of Bristol is already eyeing a potential “phase three” renovation that would essentially complete a full renovation of the space – but for now, they are focused on fostering relationships and community bonds in their upgraded facility.

“The future of health and wellness for kids and families I think [is] the relationship side of things,” Matthews said. “The Y is all about small group relationship building.”