Bristol's new duckpin bowling alley plans to open in a few weeks

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Construction of Pins & Friends, a the duckpin bowling venue in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, is in its final stages, but will pause work on the site temporarily for the Rhythm and Roots festival weekend.

Chip Zimmerman, who co-owns Pins and Friends alongside his friend Martin Robinette, explained they are currently working on the finishing touches and the façade.

"We're just working on finishes. We still got to do the facade, which we will be working on that after Rhythm and Roots because the front of the building will be gone, and it's probably not a good idea to have the front of the building open during Rhythm and Roots," Zimmerman said. "Between Labor Day and the Rhythm and Roots, we're pretty much not going to be doing a lot of activity next week."

Zimmerman explained that due to the global supply shortage that has led to week-long delays in kitchen equipment, electrical components, and inflation, they have had to scale down their project, which means they will no longer be building the rooftop section of their plan.

"Because of the supply chain issues and then the continued inflation, we actually had to descope our project. So, our intention was to have a rooftop area for recreation, and we actually had to cut that from the scope in order to meet our budget," Zimmerman said. "I would say it was a 19% to 20% increase in construction costs that required us to cut scope in order to get the project completed."

Pins & Friends is also waiting on a furniture manufacturer in Florida to complete its order, which has been delayed by a month due to 50% of their personnel contracting COVID-19.

When Pins & Friends began construction, the Bristol Casino was not a reality. Now, Zimmerman is aware that they are going to have to compete with them in order to attract staff while also navigating a labor shortage, which has led them to look at technology as a potential solution.

"When we first started this project, the casino was still up in the air, and now it's, of course, a reality, so you know we're going to have to compete with the casino to attract staff," Zimmerman said. "I don't know if you've been watching some of the downtown restaurants, but some of them actually had to close early because they didn't have the staff to support their business at the time. So, we know that that's an issue, and we're actually looking at some technology that might help us in that situation as far as you know, ordering and serving people at the tables, to try and minimize that."

Zimmerman explained that they have received applications, but there has been little interest shown in kitchen staff positions.

"We've had a lot of interest in serving positions, in bartending positions, and even management positions," Zimmerman said. "We are a bowling alley. So, I won't close because I don't have kitchen staff. We just may just end up with a limited menu or something if we can't get the kitchen staff that we want."

Despite the various setbacks, Zimmerman believes the new business open on schedule by late October or early November.

Pins & Friends will have a booth set up during Rhythm and Roots outside the construction site, which is located on the corner of State Street and Seventh Street in downtown Bristol, Tennessee.