Bristol's Burlington location to open April 8

BRISTOL, Va. – National retailer Burlington Stores will open its new store at The Highlands shopping center Friday, April 8, just east of the city limits in Washington County Virginia.
The store will be the company’s 25th in Virginia and second in the Tri-Cities, according to a written statement.
“Our goal is to continue to offer communities great values on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores, said in the statement. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and excited to be opening a store in Bristol. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover fantastic prices on a wide range of products. We know they will love the deals.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned April 8 and the first 100 customers age 18 and older will receive a free $5 bonus card. On April 9, customers will receive a free Burlington umbrella, while supplies last, no purchase necessary, according to the statement.
On Friday the store will donate $5,000 to Van Pelt Elementary for teachers to buy education supplies for classrooms.
Shoppers can expect a wide selection of ladies apparel and accessories, menswear, kids clothing, footwear for the entire family, baby needs, home décor items, pet care items and toys.
The store will operate from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
The company operated 840 stores as of the end of fiscal 2021, in 45 states and Puerto Rico.
For more information, visit www.burlington.com.
