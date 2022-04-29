Bristol Tennessee IDB awards $35,000 in local business grants

The Bristol Tennessee Industrial Development Board awarded $35,000 in grants to local businesses looking to fuel business expansion and spruce up commercial properties throughout the city.

“These grant programs were established by the IDB to foster business growth and assist those within our community who have made substantial business investments,” Economic Development Specialist Matt Garland said in a press release issued by the city.

Borderline Billiards received $10,000 from the program. The money will allow the State Street business to purchase and install a larger commercial hood in order to expand food service.

Five businesses were awarded façade improvement grants of $5,000 each. The grants were awarded to Fairmount Estate to replace the front and back steps to the building; TriSeoul Grill to replace a front entrance door; Liberty Tax Service/Pins and Friends to begin the process of installing new doors, windows, signage and masonry repair to the front façade; Bristol Bridal Station to update the entryway to the building and install new lighting and signage; and also to a new medical facility that was not named to replace a walkway, repaint the exterior, repair bricks and install new landscaping.

Each of the businesses is required to provide at least $2,500 in matching funds and must complete the project within a year.