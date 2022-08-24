 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bristol businesses win tourism awards

  • 0
BHC 11212021 Cameo Theater 01

The lights of The Cameo Theater shine bright over State Street as cars drive Friday. The theater reopened Sept. 3 after being renovated.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

Area businesses, organizations and individuals were honored recently during the inaugural Southwest Virginia Tourism Awards at the Third Annual Celebrate Tourism Summit in Wytheville, Virginia.

Discover Bristol received awards in the categories of: Best Long Video, Best Overall Destination Marketing Campaign, Best Rack Card or Brochure and Best COVID-19 Recovery Campaign.

The Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion music festival won awards in the categories of: Best Video Series for an Event and Outstanding Festival of the Year. Sally Bolling of Bristol Rhythm and Roots won in the category of Outstanding Volunteer.

The Bristol Motor Speedway was the winner of the Outstanding Attraction of the Year.

The Cameo Theater won for Outstanding New Tourism Partner of the Year.

“Receiving a Southwest Virginia Tourism Award is such an honor for our tourism partners,” Logan McCabe, the chair of the Discover Bristol Board of Directors said. “It’s a testament to Bristol’s tremendous tourism product and the people who make it such a success.”

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Youngkin says DroneUp to bring 655 jobs to Virginia

Youngkin says DroneUp to bring 655 jobs to Virginia

Youngkin said the company will invest $7 million in building out its Virginia Beach site and will invest $20 million in a testing and training center for drone operators at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County, which he said will create 145 of the new jobs.

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate bill to boost US oil and gas industry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts