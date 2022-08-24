Bristol businesses win tourism awards

Area businesses, organizations and individuals were honored recently during the inaugural Southwest Virginia Tourism Awards at the Third Annual Celebrate Tourism Summit in Wytheville, Virginia.

Discover Bristol received awards in the categories of: Best Long Video, Best Overall Destination Marketing Campaign, Best Rack Card or Brochure and Best COVID-19 Recovery Campaign.

The Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion music festival won awards in the categories of: Best Video Series for an Event and Outstanding Festival of the Year. Sally Bolling of Bristol Rhythm and Roots won in the category of Outstanding Volunteer.

The Bristol Motor Speedway was the winner of the Outstanding Attraction of the Year.

The Cameo Theater won for Outstanding New Tourism Partner of the Year.

“Receiving a Southwest Virginia Tourism Award is such an honor for our tourism partners,” Logan McCabe, the chair of the Discover Bristol Board of Directors said. “It’s a testament to Bristol’s tremendous tourism product and the people who make it such a success.”