Bear Necessiteas is following 'desired path' to originality

BRISTOL, Va. – After working out of a food truck throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Bear Necessiteas and Coffee is finally transforming its storefront, located in downtown Bristol, Virginia, into a locally sourced farm-to-table restaurant, coffee shop, and bar.

While recounting the trajectory of Bear Necessiteas and Coffee, from its time as a food truck to running a local artisan and vendor-focused retail space at 153 Piedmont Ave, in Bristol, Va., Rocco Valluzzo, the owner, explained that, now that they have acquired their food and beverage license, they hope to develop with the downtown area.

"We bought the property in 2019 prior to COVID, and then COVID hit. We had a food truck running during the good weather months during 2020, 2021, testing the market. We did retail, most of our retail is local artists and vendors," Valluzzo said. "About a month ago, we got our food and beverage license. We've been doing food, breakfast, lunch, and brunch, Wednesday through Sunday. We're getting our ABC (license) here shortly. So, we're trying to develop with the downtown area."

Valluzzo emphasized the desired path philosophy that drives his business, which is built on customer input and satisfaction and is inspired by his late mother's dislike of corporate restaurant culture.

"We call it desired path. We're kind of slow because we're not really pushing an agenda or menu," Valluzzo said. "We're just literally finding what people want, how they want their drinks made, how they want their pastries. I thought we'd be cookie-heavy. We're not cookie heavy. We're very like cinnamon rolls and really rich, hearty pastries, which is different for me. So, we're just changing it up, and with the seasons, hopefully with the fruits and vegetables, we'll be changing things. Our farmers bring us interesting stuff."

Every morning, Bear Necessiteas and Coffee make all their bread and pastries from scratch, which range from everything from hot dog buns to Cinnamon rolls and West Virginia Pepperoni Rolls. They also have their own meat smoker, and all the water used for their teas and coffee is spring water, which they purchase from Misty Mountain Spring Water in Abingdon, Virginia.

Curtis Owens, who started working as the chef for Bear Necessiteas and Coffee four weeks ago, highlighted that despite the small kitchen they are currently working in, he has enjoyed the freedom that he has been given to explore new ingredients, dishes, and flavors.

"It's been a lot of fun, a little bit smaller area than I'm used to working in right now until we get our main kitchen setup. But it's been really good. There's been a lot of twists and turns," Owens said. "The food is very different from anything you're going to get anywhere else on State Street."

Ryan Budds, a first-time customer from Johnson City, Tennessee, was curious to try Bear Necessiteas and Coffee after seeing signs offering their unique dishes.

"The signs outside made us want to come in because every sign we read was interesting and unique. So, fried bologna sandwich, and I was like, Oh! And then I actually Googled what a West Virginia pepperoni roll was," Budds said. "The menu seems more advanced than a place that doesn't seem like a full-blown restaurant. It has that coffee house feel to it."

Budds looks forward to coming back.

"This would be a good place to come play a board game or meet for a book club, or maybe have a trivia night or something like that," he said

In the near future, Bear Neccessiteas and Coffee will be adding a patio for outdoor dining, a new kitchen, and a bar. For Velluzzo, Bear Necessiteas and Coffee is more about the journey, the food, and the people.

"I like to cook, so as long as people keep coming to eat my food, I'm happy," Velluzzo said. "I don't care, if we're labeled a restaurant, a cafe, a market, a bistro, a small bakery with retail, as long as people like the food. We will just kind of grow with it, the desired path, wherever it takes us."