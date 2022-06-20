Bank says there is no clear timetable for services to return to normal

Southwest Virginia based New Peoples Bank says there is no clear timetable for when all its banking services will return to normal after the bank began experiencing disruptions last week.

The bank alerted customers of service outages Wednesday morning in a Facebook post, saying all of its banking services were unavailable due to “a technological issue.” The bank later said its debit cards were able to make purchases and ATMs were working, although the balance inquiry function was not available.

The following day, the bank posted they were “experiencing an interruption in the operability” of computer systems and that “third-party experts” were retained to help in the response. The bank has since been able to open its drive-thru windows for limited transactions like withdrawals, deposits, check cashing and loan payments.

Phone systems also went down, but have returned to branches, excluding Big Stone Gap, Haysi, Clintwood, and Grundy.

On Friday, New Peoples Bank shared a Systems Update and FAQs document saying they “cannot provide a definitive timeline on full restoration” but that progress is being made as an investigation is ongoing.

The bank also posted Saturday that they don’t “have a fulsome picture of the full scope of the incident,” but stated “the interruption was due to a network incident.”

New Peoples Bank says debit cards should be working, but the bank is unable to transfer funds. Bill pay was also unavailable, as of Friday’s update.

The bank has said there will be no overdraft or late fees during the outage, and direct deposits will be posted once systems are restored.

The bank opened branches on Saturday for a half day, but closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday.

New Peoples Bank assures customers their money is safe.

