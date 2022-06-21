Bank says resolving issues will take time

New Peoples Bank says mobile banking is now available for its customers as the regional bank continues its efforts to recover from what they have termed a network incident that occurred last week.

The bank has, so far, provided limited details regarding what exactly happened last Wednesday when all of its banking services temporarily became unavailable.

On Tuesday morning, the bank posted to Facebook that restoration efforts were ongoing and that all transactions, except for ATM and debit card transactions from June 15-17 were processed. They later shared that transactions from June 15 to the current were being posted Tuesday afternoon. According to the bank’s post, account balances are viewable at their ATMs or through mobile banking.

“We are working around the clock alongside third-party technical experts to address and investigate this incident as well as resolve service interruptions,” the bank stated in a Systems Update and FAQs document addressing the matter. “Our advisors have informed us that efforts of this nature take time; however, we continue to make progress.”

According to the document, New Peoples Bank is unable to execute fund transfers, although its ATMs are operable.

New Peoples branches are open for drive-thru services for limited transactions like withdrawals, deposits, check cashing and loan payments. If customers need in-person support, they are encouraged to contact their local branch office.

The service disruption, prompted by what the bank called a technological issue, also temporarily disabled the bank’s phone services, although they say phone lines at most branch locations have been restored. Additionally, the bank’s corporate emails were disabled.

According to the bank’s latest update as of Tuesday evening, scheduled bill pay items will post and be paid, and written checks are being paid.

New Peoples Bank did not return the Herald Courier’s calls for additional details Tuesday afternoon.

