Bank says personal info may have been accessed during hacking incident

An unauthorized person who gained access to New Peoples Bank systems this month may have accessed personal information of the bank’s customers, according to a news release from the bank Wednesday.

A third-party cybersecurity firm assisted in an investigation into the bank’s service outages, which began June 15 as a result of a hack that began June 9, and found that some customers’ information may have been retrieved.

“NPB determined that some personal information of its customers, shareholders, and employees may have been subject to unauthorized access as a result of this incident,” the release states. “NPB determined that some customer information may have been accessed or acquired by the unauthorized person, including Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial account information, and/or electronic signatures.”

The incident resulted in all banking services being temporarily disabled, although banking systems have since been restored and operations have resumed.

NPB is offering customers a free one-year membership of Experian’s IdentityWorks, an identity theft protection service.

More information on the incident is available at www.newpeoples.bank.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.