 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Bristol Herald Courier - Tricities is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by The Vein Company
featured top story

Bank says personal info may have been accessed during hacking incident

  • Updated
  • 0
BHC 10212021 Bank Remodel 04

New Peoples Bank at the corner of State Street and Commonwealth Avenue in Bristol, Virginia.

 David Crigger | Bristol Herald Courier

An unauthorized person who gained access to New Peoples Bank systems this month may have accessed personal information of the bank’s customers, according to a news release from the bank Wednesday. 

A third-party cybersecurity firm assisted in an investigation into the bank’s service outages, which began June 15 as a result of a hack that began June 9, and found that some customers’ information may have been retrieved. 

“NPB determined that some personal information of its customers, shareholders, and employees may have been subject to unauthorized access as a result of this incident,” the release states. “NPB determined that some customer information may have been accessed or acquired by the unauthorized person, including Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial account information, and/or electronic signatures.” 

The incident resulted in all banking services being temporarily disabled, although banking systems have since been restored and operations have resumed. 

People are also reading…

NPB is offering customers a free one-year membership of Experian’s IdentityWorks, an identity theft protection service.

More information on the incident is available at www.newpeoples.bank

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richmond's first 3D-printed home sold

Richmond's first 3D-printed home sold

The 1,550-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms is the result of a partnership between Virginia Housing and the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech.

Holston Valley CEO resigns from Ballad Health system

Holston Valley CEO resigns from Ballad Health system

Lindy White, president of Ballad Health’s Northwestern Region operations and chief executive officer of Holston Valley Medical Center, has accepted the opportunity to serve in a national role with a leading health care company.

Watch Now: Related Video

Richmond’s first 3D-printed home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts