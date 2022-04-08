Ballad Health reports data breach

Ballad Health officials are reporting a data breach caused by an unauthorized person gaining access to an employee’s email account in January.

A press release sent out late Friday afternoon by Ballad Health said Ballad officials became aware of unusual activity related to an employee’s email account on or around January 13.

An investigation determined on Feb. 17 that the employee’s company email account was accessed without authorization for a “limited amount of time.” It was unclear which messages or attachments were accessed or viewed.

A review of the contents of the email account to determine if sensitive information was contained in any of the email messages or attachments within the employee’s email account was completed March 16. The release says Ballad Health worked to locate address information for the affected individuals and recently completed that effort.

“The types of information that may have been accessible to the unauthorized actor include: name. address, date of birth, medical history, medical condition or treatment information, medical record number, diagnosis code and patient account number,” the release said.

No social security numbers were included in the information that may have been accessed.

“Ballad Health encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing your account statements and explanations of benefits,” the release said. “Any suspicious activity should be reported to the appropriate insurance company, health care provider or financial institution.”

The release said Ballad is notifying relevant state and federal regulators to ensure awareness of the incident. Ballad has put additional security measures in place with the affected email account and continues to educate its workforce on digital security measures to protect access to the Ballad Health email system.

Individuals who want additional information regarding this data breach can call Ballad’s toll-free number at (855) 482-1570 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. or write to Ballad Health’s Privacy Officer at 1019 Oakland Ave., Suite 4, Johnson City, Tennessee 37604.