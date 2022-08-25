Ballad Health executives selected for leadership roles

Ballad Health recently promoted five employees to leadership roles have been selected for leadership roles.

Rebecca Beck has been named chief executive officer of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital. Dwight Owens will continue as administrator and chief operating officer of Indian Path. Beck replaces Lindy White, who departed the health system for a national health care post.

John Jeter has been named chief executive officer of Bristol Regional Medical Center and will continue in his role as chief executive officer of Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Virginia. Bryan Mullins will serve as administrator and chief operating officer of Johnston Memorial, and Chris Miller will serve as administrator and chief operating officer of Bristol Regional.

Chad Couch, MD, has been named president of the Ballad Health Northern Region, overseeing all operations in Virginia and Sullivan County, Tennessee. Lisa Carter will continue serving as the president of the Ballad Health Southern Region, overseeing all operations in Tennessee, except for Sullivan County.

Bobbie Murphy has been named chief nursing officer of the Ballad Health Northern Region.

Morgan May, DNP, has been named chief nursing officer of the Ballad Health Southern Region.

These changes will be effective Sunday, Aug. 28.

“Rebecca and John lead with integrity, determination and wisdom, and I have complete faith in them,” Couch said. “Through an extensive search for these critical leadership positions, it’s rewarding to know the best leaders are found within our organization. Rebecca and John have proven themselves during their tenures with our hospitals. These appointments are made with the complete confidence and support of our executive leadership, medical staff and community advisory boards.

“Rebecca and John have more than three decades of combined health care leadership and bring enormous experience to these roles. I know they will serve our patients and mission well.”

Though she first came to Holston Valley in 2018 to work as the hospital’s chief operating officer, Beck’s connection to Sullivan County traces back to the start of her career, when she served in risk management at Bristol Regional. There, she had oversight of the performance improvement department, before being promoted to serve as the hospital’s director of surgical services, a role she earned after working as its associate director of surgical services and anesthesia.

“Rebecca brings the skill and experience to support our team members, service lines and operations,” Evan Kulbacki, MD, Holston Valley’s elected medical staff president, said. “She has worked with team members across the system during the toughest times known to health care, and I know she will carry that resilience throughout her leadership.”

Beck also served as CEO of Hawkins County Memorial Hospital and Hancock County Hospital from 2015 to 2018. While there, she was named by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of 60 rural hospital CEOs to know – the only person from Tennessee or Virginia to appear on the prestigious list that year.

“It is an honor to be a part of Holston Valley’s legacy of excellence in healthcare across the region,” Beck said. “I believe in the bold mission and vision of Ballad Health and the role Holston Valley will play in our pursuit of a healthier, better region. I am honored to work with a team that exemplifies passion, talent and dedication in everything they do.”

Now leading Ballad Health’s other tertiary hospital in Sullivan County, Jeter brings nearly two decades of health care experience to his new role. He has served as CEO of Johnston Memorial in Abingdon, Virginia, since early 2018, and he has now also been tapped to lead Bristol Regional.

“John has strong support from clinical team members at both facilities, which he’s earned through his long-standing service to Johnston Memorial and his excellent reputation throughout the health system,” Mark Woodard, MD, Bristol Regional’s elected medical staff president, said. “John and his family have lived in the Bristol area for years. He brings with him a tenure of experience in health care management and operations, as well as excellent communication and relational skills that are well-suited for our health care community.”

Before his role as CEO of Johnston Memorial, Jeter served as a regional chief financial officer and an assistant administrator for Ballad Health facilities in Russell, Smyth and Washington County, Virginia, for nearly 10 years.

“I grew up in the Appalachian Highlands, and I’ve been fortunate to serve Southwest Virginia for much of my career. I am pleased to be a part of the ongoing vision for Johnston Memorial, Bristol Regional and the community I call home,” Jeter said. “I am focused on taking great care of our patients. In this new role, I look forward to all we can accomplish together to help improve the health of our region, remembering that none of this could happen without the extraordinary team committed to bringing their best to the job every day.”

Regional nursing leadership

As an additional investment in nursing growth and retention, Ballad Health has tapped two widely respected nursing leaders to take on additional responsibility in mentoring and leading the nursing programs throughout Ballad Health. Bobbie Murphy has been selected as chief nursing officer of Ballad Health's Northern Region, and Morgan May has been chosen as chief nursing officer of Ballad Health's Southern Region.

Murphy brings more than two decades of nursing experience to her role. She joined Ballad Health as director of nursing, emergency department, critical care, trauma and respiratory services at Holston Valley in 2016. From there, she served as CNO for Holston Valley and Indian Path before moving to Bristol Regional to serve in the same capacity, giving her necessary leadership experience across the Northern Region. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Murphy was the facility incident commander at Bristol Regional, working to prepare and execute effective response plans.

Murphy is a registered nurse who has earned advanced degrees, with a Master of Science in Nursing from Western Governors University. She serves on the WGU Tennessee Advisory Board and is also currently pursuing her Master of Business Administration.

“I am humbled, honored and excited to partner with all our nurses and their leaders in the Northern Region as we continue to pursue high-quality and compassionate care for our patients,” Murphy said. “I am deeply passionate about the mission and vision of our health system and the service we provide to this community and across this region.”

May currently serves as chief nursing officer of Johnson City Medical Center and brings more than a decade of experience to her new role. She began her nurse management career at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton before accepting a management role at Johnson City Medical Center. As she advanced in her career, May earned her Doctorate in Nursing Practice from East Tennessee State University and also a Master of Business Administration from Milligan University.

May has experience teaching as adjunct faculty at East Tennessee State University’s School of Nursing and remains active in nursing advancement in the community.

“I am honored to have been chosen as the chief nursing officer of Ballad Health’s Southern Region. It is one of the most exciting times to be part of a journey that will change the landscape of care delivery in the Appalachian Highlands,” May said. “I look forward to driving innovation in nursing care delivery, furthering partnerships with our academic colleagues in advancing the nursing profession and supporting a culture of safety in all we do.”