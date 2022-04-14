Ballad Health, ETSU form new economic, health care alliance

A new project that aims to enhance economic growth and create a national center for rural health innovation in the Appalachian Highlands is being developed by Ballad Health and the East Tennessee State University Research Corp.

The Appalachian Highlands Rural Innovation and Entrepreneurship Alliance project aims to bring the expertise and energy of multiple programs already existing in the Appalachian Highlands together, such as the STRIVE program and Rugged Buc Lab, and national programs.

“This center will not only leverage good local ideas into business opportunities for the region, but it will attract ideas from all over the world, which will support the enhancement of health care delivery and innovation,” Ballad Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine said.

The partnership is also creating a regional investment fund, seeded with $1 million from Ballad Health for rural health, that other investors and entrepreneurs can invest in. Their goal is to bring economic opportunity to the region by creating jobs and showing people around the world the Appalachian Highlands are a good place to invest.

The alliance aims to create an interactive rural cooperative, and, as it grows, its founders expect new companies to anchor operations in the Appalachian Highlands.

“We believe in the Appalachian Highlands,” Levine said. “And that’s why we are investing in the ideas, entrepreneurship and people of our region, as so many already have.”

The Appalachian Highlands Rural Innovation and Entrepreneurship Alliance is expected to organize throughout 2022, as it expands its leadership and invests in its first opportunities.