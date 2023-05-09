BRISTOL, Tenn. — Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. on Monday reported financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023

“Coming off an exceptional and record-setting year in 2022, we set high expectations for Alpha in 2023, and our first quarter performance is a solid foundation on which we can continue building throughout the rest of the year,” Andy Eidson, Alpha’s chief executive officer, said in a written statement.

“In addition to strong operational performance across the portfolio, we are progressing well on our capital investment projects. We also continue to execute on our share repurchase program, working through the current authorization in place; with approximately $200 million spent on buybacks year to date, we have now cumulatively spent approximately $715 million on repurchases, with another roughly $485 million in remaining authorization available to spend,” he said.

The company’s annual meeting of stockholders was held on May 3. Shareholders reelected all members of Alpha’s board of directors who stood for re-election. The complete voting results will be filed on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Alpha reported net income of $270.8 million, or $17.01 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company had net income of $220.7 million, or $13.37 per diluted share.

For the first quarter, total Adjusted EBITDA was $354.4 million, compared to $247.9 million in the fourth quarter 2022.

As previously announced, Alpha’s board of directors authorized a share repurchase program allowing for spending of up to $1.2 billion for the repurchase of the company’s common stock. As of May 4, the company has acquired approximately 4.8 million shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $715 million.

More than 14.4 million common stock shares outstanding as of May 4, not including the potentially dilutive effect of unexercised warrant shares or unvested equity awards.

The timing and amount of share repurchases will continue to be determined by the company’s management based on its evaluation of market conditions, the trading price of the stock, applicable legal requirements, compliance with the provisions of the company’s debt agreements and other factors.

Alpha is reducing tax rate guidance for the full year 2023. The new tax rate guidance range is 12% to 17%, down from the prior range of 15% to 20%.

As of April 27, 2023, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 51% of its metallurgical coal within the Met segment at an average price of $203.86 per ton and 75% of thermal coal in the Met segment at an average expected price of $108.77 per ton.

In the All Other category the company is 100% committed and priced at an average price of $88.74 per ton.