Airport traffic takes off - up 51%

The number of people flying in and out of Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) is nearing pre-pandemic levels.

In the first five months of 2022, TRI’s total passenger volume exceeded 141,000 and was up 51% compared to the same time a year ago, the airport said in a press release this week. That’s just 15% less than the level recorded from January to May 2019.

Prior to the pandemic, larger aircraft were flying from the Blountville airport, said Kristi Haulsee, director of marketing and air service development at the Tri-Cities Airport Authority. Haulsee says TRI could be at pre-pandemic passenger levels if more seats were available.

“We don’t have the same number of seats,” Haulsee said. “I really feel like we have more people wanting to fly than we actually probably have seats in our market.”

Another factor slowing TRI, and the air travel industry, has been staff shortages, from pilots to maintenance workers.

“Some of the [Federal Aviation Administration] towers are experiencing staffing issues,” Haulsee said. “It’s just a ripple effect through the whole entire industry right now.”

Tri-Cities-area residents opting to fly at other airports also inhibits TRI’s growth. When considering factors such as driving time and potential costs for food or lodging, Haulsee says it could actually cost no more to conveniently fly local, compared to flying from a bigger city.

“I know a lot of folks like the non-stop flights places, but if the prices are pretty much the same, then it really does make an impact and a difference when our local folks choose to fly from here instead of another airport, and the airlines do notice that,” Haulsee said.

All in all, the future looks bright at TRI. In April, American Airlines increased its capacity for the NASCAR races at Bristol Motor Speedway. Allegiant Air has also decided to extend its seasonal non-stop flight to St. Petersburg, Florida from November 2022 through February 2023. This year’s increase in travel has also prompted the reopening of TRI’s long-term express parking lot for the first time since the pandemic.

Going forward, bringing new markets and airlines to TRI could the catalyst for growth.

“Certainly being able to add new markets, and maybe even new airlines, has been a goal of ours pretty much forever,” Haulsee said. “We do continually meet and talk with airlines throughout the year.”

At the end of the day, TRI needs the full support of local fliers to reach its potential.

“(With) the state of the industry at this current point in time, I don’t think we will see additional service in the immediate future,” Haulsee said. “What makes one of the biggest impacts on our opportunities is that our local community actually uses the airport, so anytime folks in our region are looking to fly, if they will look at Tri-Cities first for their options to fly, that’s most important.”

Three airlines – Allegiant, American and Delta – fly out of TRI, which offers non-stop flights to five cities – Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Orlando and St. Petersburg.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.