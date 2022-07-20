After 15 years, Harvest Table to close its doors

MEADOWVIEW, Va. - After 15 years of bringing Southwest Virginia together with its locally-sourced produce, art, and meals, the Meadowview Farmers Guild and Harvest Table restaurant will close in September.

For regulars such as Derek Dotson, who has been coming to the Harvest Table for lunch at least two days a week for the past two years, the location become more than just a restaurant - it’s become a part of the community.

“It’s my go to spot for good food, healthy food, local food,” Dotson said. “It’s fully ingrained in the community. Even though I come in here regularly, it’s different each time. It’s just a good atmosphere.”

When the Harvest Table opened 15 years ago, the restaurant introduced the concept of farm to table to Southwest Virginia.

Tammy Martin is a local musician who has performed at the Harvest Table but, due to the pandemic, has not been able to visit the restaurant since 2019. She said the concept took some time to get used too at first.

“The farm-to-table restaurant idea, 15 years ago was a fairly new concept for us here in this area of Southwest Virginia,” Martin said. “Coming to a small town in Meadowview in the town square was wonderful. People had to get used to, ‘Oh, why isn’t there a tomato on my burger in the wintertime?’ Well, the tomatoes are out of season.”

For Martin, the draw of the Harvest Table has always been supporting her neighbors, her fellow musicians, artisans, and farmers, “It was great to know that when you ate there, you were supporting the local farmers. You could come and listen to local musicians, and you could support local artisans.”

Willie Bordwine, who has been the head baker at The Harvest Table for the past two years, emphasized that since the Harvest Table announced on Facebook that they will be closing September 18, they have received a record amount of customers.

“We’ve had an outpouring of emotional support, as well as business support. We had a near record brunch on Sunday, we would typically expect to see maybe 50 to 70 people, and we had to cut off at 90 because we ran out of food,” Bordwine said. “We want people to come here and really soak it all in.”

Bordwine explained that even though the staff is really sad to be closing, they are proud of the community they have built and supported over the years under the guidance of Steven Hopp and his wife, Barabara Kingsolver.

“While we’re really, really sad that we are going to be closing in about two months, it’s also been an endeavor through Steven Hopp that probably would have never taken off in this community without him,” Boardwine said. “To get farmers to be interested in what the other farmers are doing sometimes requires more time than they have.”

Alma Rowland, who was delivering eggs on behalf of her son, who has a small farm in Smyth County, highlighted what the Harvest Table and the Meadowview Farmers Guild have meant to local farmers in the region.

“This is where we get to share with the community,” Rowland said. “It’s not a profit-making situation. Anybody who farms will tell you they never make a profit, but it’s very rewarding.”

For those interested in enjoying a final meal at the Harvest Table, Bordwine recommends making a reservation ahead of time due to the increased demand.