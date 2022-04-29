Abingdon teen uses inheritance money to become Western wear entrepreneur

ABINGDON, Va. --- Hanna Smith is 18. She drives a red Jeep Wrangler to school each day, loves agriculture and caring for her horse Christy and four dogs.

But, that’s not all.

Just weeks shy from receiving her high school diploma, the Abingdon teen will walk across the stage as one of the town’s newest female entrepreneurs.

Smith, a senior at Abingdon High School, who launched her own store front earlier this year, is already seeing a small profit since she opened in February.

Her store is HS Branded Buckle, a Western clothing store and accessories for the entire family that offers many top brand names in the industry like Ariat, Whiskey Bent Hat Company, Myra shoes, and the ever popular Hey Dude shoes that she can’t keep in stock.

While juggling a busy school routine, Smith operates the store for the time being from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. Smith’s mother, Demetra, opens the store at 10 a.m. and her daughter takes over after leaving classes in the afternoon.

It’s no surprise the teen, who loves horses and everything to do with agriculture, chose to open a store that leans toward Western attire.

Give her a good pair of jeans, a Western graphic T-shirt, and a pair of Hey Dude shoes and she’s good for the school day.

“I always have on a pair of jeans. I’m actually obsessed with jeans,” laughed the teen, whose mother started dressing her in Western clothing when she was a toddler.

Although her style may be a little different from other teens, Smith loves the way she looks.

“I embrace it,” she said.

The Western attire she sells in her store represents her love of agriculture and her support of local farmers. Smith has been an active member of FFA since she was a freshman in high school, competing in livestock judging and veterinary science. She placed third in livestock judging at the Washington County Fair last year.

The teen plans to attend Virginia Highlands Community College in the fall to pursue a business degree. In the meantime, she wanted to open her own store because she said “the time was right.”

And, she didn’t have to go to the bank to make it work.

After receiving inheritance money from a family friend who was more like a grandmother to her, Smith decided she’d take the plunge and open the store.

“I didn’t want to waste the money. I wanted to invest it,” Smith, who received the money when she turned 18 in December 2021, said.

“I’m very grateful, but I’m still in shock,” Smith, who will use the inheritance money to pay the monthly rent and to purchase inventory, said. The teen and her new store were featured on the Facebook page for the Washington County Commissioner of Revenue Office in April.

Chase King owns the building rented by the teen. He said he feels encouraged to see someone as young as Smith have the drive to open a business.

“I’ve expressed my encouragement to her directly and told her I’m impressed by her desire to run her own business. I’m definitely happy for her. I think it’s great,” King said.

The rate of new small businesses in the country has increased sharply in the past decade, and today’s youth can account for some of that.

According to an article by CNBC, today’s teens are thinking outside the box when it comes to their future careers. About 60% of teenagers would rather start their own business than work a traditional job, according to a survey conducted by Junior Achievement USA.

Dr. Wendy Davis, assistant principal at Abingdon High School, believes young entrepreneurs like Smith are vital to growing small businesses and the local economy.

“Female entrepreneurs are much needed---not only to narrow the wage gap but to model female leadership for young women,” Davis said. “Hanna is doing so much more than starting a business. She’s inspiring young women who look up to her to do the same.”

Smith’s plan for the first year is to reinvest profits back into the operation of the store and not take any pay.

Long-range goals are to expand the store’s inventory, offering more Western brands, like Cinch Jeans and Clothing, a company that’s at the forefront of the Western clothing industry.

“Western wear can be expensive, but I want to offer reasonable prices,” Smith said.

She’d also like to set up her inventory to sell at local rodeo events this year, one of which is Rodeo in the Valley in Bristol, Virginia.

The student confessed she is starting her business with little experience. Instead, she is following one of the most preferred paths of an entrepreneur---relying on a mentor.

For Smith, that mentor is her mother, who is giving her daughter advice and guidance along the way. The teen’s parents formerly owned and operated an auto repair business in Pearisburg, Virginia.

Before opening the store, the mother and daughter decorated the store, painting the walls a turquoise color and a cowhide design.

“I’m really proud of her,” Demetra Smith said. “She needs some guidance here and there, but she’s actually doing really well with it.

“It was a big step, but we knew if anyone could do it, she could. I think it’s a good investment with her money, and I believe she’ll make her money back in time.”

Smith hopes her decision to open the store will inspire other youth to follow their dreams.

“Follow what your heart says,” Smith said.

HS Branded Buckle is located at 1283 West Main Street in Abingdon in the former Pine Hill Center. The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, but hours will be extended this spring.

Follow HS Branded Buckle on Facebook.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.