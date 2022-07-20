A change in Virginia's licensing requirements could cause issues for Bristol hairstylists

BRISTOL, Va.- A proposed change by the Virginia Board for Barbers and Cosmetology to the required hours needed to obtain a cosmetology license, from 1,500 to 1,000 hours, could have unintended consequences for cosmetology professionals in Bristol.

Michelle Hopson, who works as a hairstylist at Cost Cutters and has cosmetologist licenses in five states, including Tennessee and Virginia, explained that cosmetologists accredited by Virginia would not meet the requirements of Tennessee after the change is made, which would limit their professional opportunities in the city.

With Virginia reducing the hours required to satisfy its licensing requirements, hairstylists would need to get 500 more hours of training to also be licensed in Tennessee salons.

“When I was GM, I had to travel to all the salons in Tennessee and Virginia. If I didn’t have the 1,500 hours needed in Tennessee, I wouldn’t have been able to do that,” Hopson said. “That’s going to hurt them. They won’t be able to go across the street for work.”

Governor Glenn Youngkin explained reducing the hours needed to obtain a license would allow more individuals to enter the workforce.

“Reducing regulatory obstacles that get in the way of both businesses and talented Virginians from entering the workforce has been a priority of mine since day one,” the statement from Youngkin said. “Not only will this allow individuals to get to work sooner and help businesses find skilled workers, but it even reduces the amount of student loans a graduate will have to take on.”

Hopson, highlighted the long-term effects this would have, not just on the industry, but also on the education of individuals who seek to make a career in the profession.

“I think it’s dangerous, honestly, because, after 1,500 hours, I didn’t know what I was doing until I got in a salon,” Hopson said. “We’re so busy. I think he’s (Gov. Youngkin) setting them up for failure. Nobody’s going to have time to teach them because we’re so shorthanded in the salons as it is.”

Sarah Greening, a hairstylist at Salon 525, does not consider the reduction of hours needed to obtain a cosmetology license a wise decision. Greening believes cosmetology students should be required to complete more than the previously required 1,500 hours.

“There’s a lot of dangers in my profession,” Greening said. “I don’t think lowering the hours would ever be a good idea. If anything, it should probably be a longer process. There’s so many stylists that come out (of cosmetology schools) and don’t know enough.”

The 1,500-hour requirement was set in place in 1963. For Christine Thornsberry, a hairstylist at Klassy Kutters, the decision makes no sense, especially because the industry has evolved and become more demanding.

“In the ‘60s, there wasn’t as much knowledge that you need as you do now, because back then, they did manicures. Now they have to learn to do acrylic nails. They have to learn the bone structure of your hands. Back in the ‘60s, people weren’t bleaching their hair out and putting purple and pink and all those different colors that they’re doing now,” Thornsberry said. “I feel like it’s going to hurt the industry more than it’s going to help it.”