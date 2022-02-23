A car wash at The Falls? Why not?

Murphy, a representative of Tidal Wave Auto Spa Properties of Thomaston, Georgia, outlined the positives of his company and its project. The IDA responded by unanimously approving the transfer of property.

TWAS Properties will develop its $5 million car wash project on half of lot 20 – a 2.88-acre tract at the intersection of Lee Highway and Merchant Trace, just across from the Aldi supermarket. An undisclosed “fast food” restaurant and another business will locate on the remainder of the tract, according to Murphy.

“We’re very excited. We’ve been working on this for a year; getting restrictions lifted and getting the city on board with allowing us to do this,” Murphy said after the meeting. “To be honest people don’t value car washes. They look at car washes of old with six or so stalls, self-serve and trash. That’s not the car wash we build. Our car washes are a beautiful business model that are run well. We’re at the top of the food chain in the car wash industry. We’re going to set the standards.”

The authority board, which handles the city’s real estate transactions for The Falls development, asked a number of questions before approving the transfer.

The company hopes to be onsite within a couple of weeks. Its build process typically is complete within 24 weeks, Murphy said, adding they hope to open in the fourth quarter of 2022. The business will employ between 12 and 15 people and operate daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The company has 92 operating locations, 25 more under construction and another 85 in the planning and design phase, Murphy said.

The typical wash takes about 30 seconds, he said.

“We can wash about 120 cars an hour,” he said. “As fast as you can get on the conveyor, before you realize it you’re pulling out the end of the tunnel. About 90% of our water we put back through the filtration system, and we recycle about 40% of our water.”

Access to the car wash will involve negotiating the traffic circle near the rear of the property and that single access point is to be both an entrance and exit.

The company currently operates in 17 states.

TWAS Properties has pledged to grade the entire site and prepare the pad for the adjoining business, which Murphy declined to name.

He said Chick-fil-A and Cookout typically try to locate near a TWAS car wash but both businesses are already operating elsewhere along Lee Highway. He declined to name the likely restaurant tenant.

Brent Roswall of Interstate Development said his firm continues working with other potential tenants.

“I feel the end is coming in sight. We are working on the lot beside Cabela’s and we hope to soon get a deal cut with them. They will need some restrictions from Cabela’s relieved and we hope to be starting that process pretty soon,” Roswall said.

Roswall said they showed the vacant Cabela’s building two weeks ago.

“We were very excited for what they had proposed but they’re doing multiple deals and they are telling us now they want to do Nashville first. But we’re not giving up,” Roswall said. “Cabela’s had it under agreement with another party – we weren’t involved – but it didn’t work out.”

Interstate controls four more parcels at The Falls and Blackwater Resources of Alabama has much of the remainder of the site under contract. Last year Blackwater proposed creating a multi-family residential complex on 10 acres in the center of The Falls

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.