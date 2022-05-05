$30 million expansion of Bristol industry will bring 50 new jobs

The expansion of a Bristol, Tennessee corporation will create more than 50 jobs in Sullivan County.

Tri-City Extrusion, Inc. (TCE) announced a $30.8 million expansion project Thursday to construct a new 120,500-square-foot facility at the Bristol Business Park.

In a press release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announcing the project, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable tipped his cap to all the partners who helped keep the aluminum extruder’s expansion local.

“This project was very competitive and hard-fought, which proves that our best companies are other states’ best prospects, which is why we spend the effort we do on existing industry services,” Venable stated in the release. “The teamwork of the city of Bristol, BTES, and NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership with our partners at TNECD and TVA was a key factor that led to today’s announcement.”

Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell applauded the city and state’s attractiveness to businesses.

“Our record as a pro-business, high-quality-of-life city, county and state is a winning one,” Mahlon said in the release. “Just as TCE has built its reputation as the extruder of choice, we believe we are the business location of choice.”

Tom Anderson, economic development director for Bristol, Tennessee, said the jobs the project brings with it are good paying and will require skilled labor. He also acknowledged the combined effort, referenced by Venable, to keep TCE’s growth local.

“We all came to the table with something to make sure that when they did expand that they expanded here,” Anderson said.

TCE’s new facility will expand manufacturing operations, increase distribution space and allow upgrades to manufacturing equipment. With the added jobs, the metal supplier will employ nearly 200 people in Bristol.

According to Anderson, TCE’s expansion is one indicator that the future of economic development in Bristol and Sullivan County is a bright one.

“Our retail sector is extremely strong,” Anderson said. “Our housing market is growing. Industrial wise, logistically we make sense for a lot of companies.”

Several more economic development projects will be announced in the near future and will bring hundreds of additional jobs to the county, Anderson said.

According to the announcement, TNECD has supported 45 economic development projects in Northeast Tennessee over the last five years that have resulted in roughly 4,200 job commitments.

