NORTON, Va. – J.I. Burton senior basketball player Daunte Keys spent the past few days watching film. The subject was Patrick Henry senior post Jake Hall.

“He has a bag of moves, but I did what I could to slow him down,” Keys said.

Behind the defense and rebounding of the 6-foot-1, 275-pound Keys, the J.I. Burton Raiders rallied for a 53-50 win over the PH Rebels in the opening round of the Region 1D basketball tournament at Stan Wilson gym.

The long-armed Hall collected 16 points with his creative shot-making ability, but Keys made him work for every opening after drawing the assignment just before halftime.

“I just tried to keep my feet on the ground, stay in front of him and not foul,” said Keys, who was also a standout in football. “I’ve always looked up to guys like Dennis Rodman who focus on rebounding and defense.”

After falling behind 6-0, PH (14-12) scored 13 straight points to take a 13-6 lead with 2:08 left in the first quarter.

With senior forward Dalton Blevins (14 points) hitting jumpers, the Rebels extended their margin to 40-31 at the 2:35 mark of the third quarter.

That’s when Burton senior guard Braxton Williams emerged. A first-year starter, Williams connected on four three-pointers en route to a 16-point night.

The biggest shots of the night for Williams were two free throws with six seconds left that gave Burton a 53-50 margin.

“I knew that I had to sink them both,” Williams said. “I just stayed calm. Nothing good comes out of getting worked up.”

Burton head coach Caleb Church had confidence with Williams in control.

“That kid works his butt off shooting the ball every day,” Church said. “Braxton came through for us all night and I liked seeing him at the line.”

PH missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at buzzer.

The other pivotal moment for Burton (16-10) was a three-point play by Clay Hart that put the Raiders up 51-50 with 50 seconds left.

Maxwell Gilliam collected 12 points for Burton, while Hart and Noa Godsey each supplied nine.

PH coach Fred Selfe held a long and emotional team meeting after the game. The six seniors on the PH roster took the loss hard.

“The seniors we’ve had for the last three years have completely bought into our program and changed things around,” Selfe said. “We finally had a winning season, we finally had double digit wins and finally made a regional tournament. I hate that we couldn’t win a regional game, but these six seniors have laid the foundation for the future and they mean everything to the family we’ve built here.”

The Rebels were chasing the first regional win in program history.

Selfe paid credit to the work of Burton’s big man in the middle.

“Daunte is a big guy and he played great defense on Jake,” Selfe said. “Burton was double and triple teaming Jake all night. Some of Jake’s shots didn’t fall, but they had a good game plan for him.

“Burton had several guys step up and hit shots late in the game, and they proved to be daggers. Some of our outside shots didn’t fall and that’s didn’t help out our inside game.”

Burton travels Honaker (16-8) tonight. Look for Keys to anchor the Raiders defense again.

“Daunte is big, strong and physical,” Church said. “He played tremendous defense tonight against a very good player, and we weathered the storm as a team.”