The J.I. Burton Raiders became the first Cumberland District baseball team to beat Eastside this season as Noa Godsey, Clay Hart and Miguel Madrigal each had two hits in a 8-4 win over the Spartans in the finals of the league’s tournament.

Brayden Dutton went the distance on the mound for the Raiders (12-9), who had lost twice to Eastside earlier in the season. Burton plays Rural Retreat in the quarterfinals of the Region 1D tournament.

Eastside (16-5) received three hits from Tanner Perry and two hits from Clay Ward. The Spartans host Twin Valley in a Region 1D quarterfinal matchup on Friday.

Auburn 17, George Wythe 1

Jared Lavergne had three hits and Mitchell Hale had three RBIs as Auburn overpowered George Wythe in the finals of the Mountain Empire District tournament.

GW had just three hits against Auburn pitcher Brody Hensel. Austin Repass scored the lone run for the Maroons, who open the Region 1C tournament on Thursday at home against Highland.

BOYS SOCCER

Virginia High 2, Graham 0

The Bearcats added the Southwest District tournament title to their regular-season title in a match at Gene Malcolm Stadium that did not end until after 10 p.m.